Tommy Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard host night of fights on June 2

On Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Pechanga Resort & Casino’s Summit in Temecula, California, MarvNation Promotions in association with Ringside Ticket Inc., will present a very special night of professional boxing, entitled “An Evening of Fights with Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns.”

In addition to two of the greatest fighters in boxing history, Leonard and Hearns, serving as honorary hosts for the night and meeting fans, a seven-fight card will be held, featuring Orlando, Florida’s undefeated Jonathan Lopez (10-0, 7 KOs) taking on Mexicali, Mexico’s Eduardo Baez (21-4-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight battle.

A trio of undefeated California-based fighters will also appear, as Women’s WBC Interim World Super Flyweight Champion Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles will face Mexico City’s Lucia Hernandez Nunez (6-7) in a 10-round super flyweight non-title matchup; while the son of another legend, Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) of Oxnard, California, will meet Jesus Cruz Silva (6-2, 1 KO) of Monterey, Mexico.

San Diego’s own Mario “Matador” Ramos (10-0, 8 KOs) will go six super welterweight rounds against Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s also undefeated Alexander Centeno (8-0, 6 KOs).

Three more undercard bouts are also scheduled.

The all-time-great Leonard and Hearns first met in “The Showdown,” on September 16, 1981, a super fight for the WBA, WBC, and The Ring welterweight titles, won by Leonard by TKO 14. The classic fight would go on to win Ring Magazine’s 1981 Fight of the Year. The pair would meet again in 1989, this time ending in a controversial draw.

“This really is a very special night of boxing, where fans can see great fights and two living legends of the sweet science,” said Ringside Ticket Inc. President Patrick Ortiz. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Sugar Ray Leonard for about 25 years and Thomas Hearns for about 15 and there is nothing more exciting than meeting two of the greatest fighters, pound-for-pound, in the history of combative sports. I’m still in awe every time I meet them. Don’t miss out on this rare occasion to see great fights and these Hall of Fame fighters together one more time!”

Tickets for this very special night of boxing are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Pechanga Box Office, located next to the Pechanga Theater entrance. The fabulous Pechanga Summit is Southern California’s newest event venue.

The Pechanga Resort & Casino is located at 45000 Pechanga Pkwy in Temecula. For more information, call 877-711-2946 or visit their website. The Pechanga Summit entrance is located in the Hotel Atrium. On fight night, The Pechanga Summit doors open at 5:00 pm PT and the action starts at 6:00 pm PT. Guests 17 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.