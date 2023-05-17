Josh Kelly moves to DAZN as world title charge continues June 24

Josh Kelly’s assault on the world super welterweight title begins on June 24, in Newcastle when he faces Argentinean Gabriel Corzo, live and exclusive on DAZN worldwide.

Wasserman Boxing has joined forces with the global broadcast giant to drive Kelly’s world title pursuit, which starts at the Vertu Motors Arena next month.

Kelly is ranked No2 in the world and knows victory over Corzo will put him within touching distance of a shot at undisputed champion Jermell Charlo.

But the unbeaten Corzo, who sits at No9 in the standings, has global ambitions of his own and intends on ripping up the script to leave Kelly’s world title dream in tatters.

The show also sees the return of heavyweight contender Nathan Gorman, a second pro contest for the super skilled Codie Smith as well as the latest outing for the future of women’s boxing in this country, Chloe Watson.

Newcastle heavyweight Steve Robinson collides with Franklin Ignatius in a battle of big-punching big men that is not to be missed, and the popular Ben Marksby continues his super lightweight journey.

Josh Kelly said: “A win over Corzo on June 24 in Newcastle will put me within touching distance of a shot at the world title.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with DAZN and fully intend on producing a stellar performance that will be seen around the world on their platform.

“Corzo is ranked No9 in the world and is a good fighter, but I am going to deliver a display that makes the rest of the division sit up and take note. You don’t want to miss this one.”

Gabriel Corzo said: “Make no mistake, on June 24 in Newcastle, Josh Kelly’s world title dream ends and mine gets closer to being a reality.

“I am not travelling all the way from Argentina to make up the numbers. I want my shot at the world title and Kelly is standing in my way of that, so he must be moved aside.

“I hope Kelly’s fans are prepared for the upset that is coming.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “Josh Kelly is ready to take on the world and everyone at Wasserman Boxing is thrilled to team up with DAZN on his journey to the top.

“We all watched in awe at Josh’s display against Troy Williamson late last year, where he showed, over 12 faultless rounds, just how gifted he is.

“The unbeaten and dangerous Corzo is up next on June 24 in Newcastle, but Josh Kelly, ranked No2 in the world, is an exceptional talent and I strongly believe we are going to see something extra special, live on DAZN.”

“DAZN are proud to be teaming up with Wasserman Boxing, adding more big nights of boxing to our best-in-class schedule’, said Joe Markowski, CEO DAZN North America.

“In 2023, we are determined to add to this and grow it in order to deliver for fight fans. We look forward to following Josh Kelly every step of the way on his road to a World Title shot. Tune in June 24 to watch a great night of boxing, live and exclusive on DAZN.”

Kelly, nicknamed ‘Pretty Boy’, is embarking on one of British boxing’s most compelling comeback stories of recent times as the 29-year-old continues to rise from his defeat to David Avanesyan

The gifted 2016 Olympian was written off and dismissed by many following the stoppage loss, but December’s masterclass British title win over Williamson capped the first stage of his return and proved the critics wrong.

And on June 24, live on DAZN, the Sunderland AFC fan has the chance to take a huge step towards securing a world title shot.