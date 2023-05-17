Floyd Mayweather judge should be in jail – ex-Mike Tyson coach

A controversial judge who oversaw a shocking scorecard involving Floyd Mayweather should be in jail for the verdict handed in. That’s the view of former Mike Tyson coach Teddy Atlas.

The trainer and podcaster made the statement during a recent taping of his “The Fight with Teddy Atlas” series, which has proven successful.

Talking about Canelo in the aftermath of the Mexican superstar’s hard-fought victory over John Ryder, Atlas blasted the former pound-for-pound king. But his comments against CJ Ross, who scored Mayweather vs Canelo a draw in 2013, caught the eye.

“Canelo has always been overrated,” pointed out Atlas in his unique outspoken manner. “That doesn’t mean he is not a real good fighter, but he is not the greatest Mexican fighter of all time.

“He is not the greatest Mexican fighter. He is overrated, and he probably lost to [Erislandy] Lara. But he also lost twice to GGG.

Floyd Mayweather judge

“I know it’s old news. It is old history. But he lost the first two [against Golovkin], especially the first one. He lost to Mayweather, every round, except for with that judge [CJ Ross] who should be in jail.”

World Boxing News spoke exclusively to Ross after she retired from the sport after two controversies. The first one was the Timothy Bradley vs Manny Pacquiao fiasco in 2012. She then followed it up with Mayweather vs Canelo months later.

Both scoring disasters were enough to put the final nails in her ringside boxing career.

Ross told WBN: “People don’t understand that all three judges could have ended any fight and, as a result, have the same score. Let’s say 116-112.

“But if you look at the commission’s score sheet, you would likely see they arrived at those scores by different rounds.

CJ Ross defense

On the criticism she received, Ross added: “I have to consider the source. Because unless the critic was sitting in my seat viewing the fight from the angles I had and could feel or see the power and the flat and missed punches that are not seen by a camera, it’s not real criticism.

Addressing the Pacquiao score, the official stated: “In the Bradley v Pacquiao fight, I was in the majority of the three judges for twelve out of the twelve rounds.

“So I would say that has to be the standout fight for me. But they have all been memorable. I especially enjoyed the undercard fights. They are often more competitive and challenging to judge.”

Atlas may have been a bit strong in his wording, but the consensus is Ross made the correct decision to walk away for good.

