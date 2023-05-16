Caroline Dubois opponent named for Adam Azim undercard clash

Long hailed as one of the best young prospects ever to emerge from the British circuit, Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KO’s) will next month take another step towards the greatness widely predicted for him when he faces dangerous Ukrainian Aram Fanyan (22-1, 4 KO’s) at London’s historic York Hall on Friday, June 16th.

The 20-year-old prodigy’s seemingly unstoppable rise from highly-decorated amateur to hotly-tipped professional has former world champion Amir Khan predicting he will win his first world championship before 22, the age Khan first became champion.

In pursuit of his fast-track to contention, Azim steps up another level again for his next opponent when he faces Fanyan, who has nearly three times the amount of professional experience and has lost just once in his career.

Caroline Dubois (6-0, 5 KO’s), Azim’s stablemate at McGuigan’s Gym under noted trainer Shane McGuigan, is also taking a step up in opposition on June 16th as she seeks to continue her rise to the top of her division.

Yanina del Carmen Lescano (13-2, 4 KO’s) was just one scorecard away from becoming IBO World Lightweight Champion last year, losing her March 2022 title challenge against 2016 Olympic gold medallist Estelle Mossely by way of a split-decision which sparked much debate among boxing’s fanbase.

Since then she has made three more defences of the South American Lightweight Championship she won in 2020. Two of those three wins have come by way of knockout, the most recent being a quick finish in her native Argentina last month.

Riding a five-fight streak of KO and TKO wins, Dubois is also a proven fight-finisher and an explosive encounter beckons at York Hall next month when she faces off with her Argentinian antagonist.

Previously scheduled for June 10th – the same day as the Champion’s League Final – the event will now take place in the same venue on Friday, June 16th and will air live and exclusively on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Showcase in the UK and Ireland.

All tickets purchased for the sold-out event on the original date remain valid for the new date.

The move comes as a result of changes to the programming schedule following the recent relocation of the blockbuster Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr event to a new date of July 1st – a result of Smith extending his training camp by two weeks to work around a minor injury – and also avoids a clash with the Champions League Final taking place that night.

“With the event already sold out, we’re expecting an incredible atmosphere in York Hall on Friday, June 16th as Adam Azim headlines for the third time in his young professional career. His Ukrainian opponent Aram Fanyan is dangerous and experienced – it’s a very tough test for Adam as he continues his remarkable rise,” remarked BOXXER’s promoter and CEO Ben Shalom.

“Caroline Dubois is taking on an incredible challenge on June 16th as well. Yanina Lescano nearly became world champion last year, a lot of people felt she won that fight against Estelle Mossely and should be champion now.

“For Caroline to be facing a recent world title contender in just her seventh professional fight speaks volumes about her level and her heart. I’ve always said she’s going to be the future face of women’s boxing and it’s fights like this which will get her there.

“The fact we’re moving from the same evening as the Champions League Final is a total coincidence but it’s definitely welcome news for those fans who were set to spend their night double-screening between this card and the football. I expect a few of the fighters on the card will be quite pleased as well!”

Other treats on the June 16th card include the return to the ring of slick super-middleweight Callum Simpson (11-0, 9 KO’s), a hotly-tipped prospect by boxing insiders, and a highly-charged rematch between feuding cruiserweights Viddal Riley (8-0, 5 KO’s) and Anees Taj (7-3, 5 KO’s).

It’s a literal ‘bad blood’ second tilt: Riley won their February fight by way of doctor’s stoppage due to a cut over Taj’s eyebrow, but neither man was satisfied with the conclusion and they now seek a more definitive end to their feud.

BOXXER’s next event takes place in Bournemouth on Saturday, May 27th and will be the biggest boxing event in the history of the South Coast region when Bournemouth’s own Chris Billam-Smith – a stablemate of Azim and Dubois – challenges WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie at the Vitality Stadium.

BOXXER’s confirmed upcoming schedule is as follows:

– Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith, Bournemouth – Saturday, May 27th

-BOXXER Fight Night: Azim vs Fanyan, York Hall London – Friday, June 16th

– Smith vs Eubank II: Repeat or Revenge?, Manchester – Saturday, July 1st