Rockin Fights 44 results: Alex Vargas moves to 13-0

A memorable “Rockin’ Fights” had The Paramount shaking last night as fight fans poured into the completely sold out venue.

The six-fight card had thrilling action from top to bottom. In the main event, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (now 13-0 5KO’s) emphatically returned to the ring in a major way.

Vargas showcased excellent footwork and entertaining combinations to keep MAURO “EL RAYO” GODOY (now 37-9-1 18KO’s) off kilter for the entirety of the fight.

Eventually, Vargas’ power overwhelmed Godoy, knocking him down in both the second and the fifth round. With Vargas fans chanting his name, Godoy did not come off the stool for the sixth round. Vargas, a Suffolk County Police Officer, was declared the winner by 5th round TKO (3:00). A dominating return to the ring for “El Toro.”

Dublin, Ireland’s “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” RYAN O’ROURKE (now 10-0 3KO’s) and DASHAUN “TOO SWEET” JOHNS (now, 4-3 3KO’s) fought an entertaining battle in their scheduled 8 round welterweight bout. Out of the gate, O’Rourke was accurate in his attack, but Johns’ held tough and the two had some entertaining exchanges. In the fourth round, O’Rourke began bleeding from his nose. Seemingly unscathed, O’Rourke continued to dictate the action, but in the sixth a cut opened over the left eye of O’Rourke. The Irishmen was unaffected by the cut and landed a perfectly placed shot that dropped Johns with 20 seconds left in the 7th round. Johns would get to his feet, but O’Rourke continued the sizzling pace. The round came to a close, but it was determined that Johns couldn’t continue and referee Pat Sullivan stopped the action earning O’Rourke a 7th round TKO (3:00), improving to 10-0 with 3KO’s.

Former Star Boxing intern turned undefeated pro boxer, HARLEY “HEAVY HANDS” BURKE (now 8-0 7KO’s) impressed during his scheduled 6 round light heavyweight Star Boxing promotional debut, defeating KAM HUMPHREY (now 3-2 2KO’s) via a 4th round TKO (0:01). Humphrey started strong, but halfway through the second, Burke began to turn the tide, landing combinations and sitting on his punches. At the close of the third round, Burke tore into Humphrey trapping him in the corner and unleashing a barrage of punches. Humphrey was able to finish the round on his feet in spite of the blitzing attack. At the start of the 4th round, Humphrey was checked by the Doctor who advised the referee to call the fight. Burke improved to 8-0 (7KO’s).

In a 4 round super featherweight bout, ERICK “EL CANETE” PEREZ (now 1-0) had an all out slugfest with DOM BREEN (now 0-2) in an electric performance that had the sold out crowd at The Paramount in a frenzy. Perez was relentless in his pressure, bombarding Breen, who, to his credit, was able to land some flush counter punches in return. Just when fans thought the action couldn’t get better, the second round topped the first. Perez and Breen continued their thrilling slugfest as the fans were cheering throughout every second of the bout enthusiastically applauding and raving about both fighters’ effort. At the end of the 2nd round, by the advice of the ringside doctor, the ref stopped the bout. Perez earned the second round TKO (3:00).

FDNY firefighter, LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (now 3-3-1) got the best of LEVAN “KARO” LOUTSOUPITZE (now 0-2) in their 4 round light heavyweight rematch. Maietta was more effective, causing Loutsoupitze to clinch often to avoid Maietta. Referee Arthur Mercante Jr. deducted a point from Loutsoupitze for excessive holding after multiple warnings. Maietta won the rematch by unanimous decision (39-36, 40-35 x2).

In the opening 4 round cruiserweight bout, NYPD Officer EMMANUEL ETIENNE (now 3-1 2KO’s) went to battle with OLUWALE “THE HOLY WAR ANGEL” BAMGBOSE (now 0-1), a former UFC fighter in his boxing pro debut. Bamgbose, came out with brazen aggression and wild bombs, switching stances and unconventionally attacking Etienne. To Etienne’s credit, he remained composed and began to time Bamgbose’s movement, using his jab and superior boxing technique. Etienne started to find success to the body and clearly took control of the fight. The Bamgbose corner stopped the fight before the start of the 4th round. Etienne earned the third round TKO victory (3:00).

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the fights, “Rockin’ Fights“ 44 portrayed the exact reason why this fight series is so special. Local talent, putting their records on the line in front of their enthusiastic, vocal and thrilled fans. Alex Vargas shined in his return to the ring, the Ryan O’Rourke and Deshaun Johns fight lived up to the hype and Harley Burke took full advantage of his opportunity. Erick Perez had the crowd captivated for every second of his fight with Dom Breen. This is what makes these shows so exciting and vital for our sport. We are proud to continue to produce high level boxing at a grass roots level. Thank you and congratulation to the fighters, my team and the Paramount for an epic night.”

If you missed the action, or want to replay “Rockin’ Fights” 44, you can still watch the entire six-fight card on www.StarBoxing.TV.