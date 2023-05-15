Callum Walsh vs Carson Jones gets WBC belt for June 9

The next Hollywood Fight Nights main event on Friday, June 9, between ‘King’ Callum Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) of Cork, Ireland, and Carson Jones (43-15-3, 31 KOs), of Oklahoma City, OK will now be contested for the WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title.

The scheduled ten-rounder, presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions from the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles will be broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“Callum Walsh is a rising star in boxing and this fight against a very experienced Carson Jones is recognized as being for the vacant WBC US Silver title,” said Duane Ford, President of the North American Boxing Federation. “We are looking forward to the winner of this fight as being our new champion.”

“I’m happy this fight against Carson Jones is now sanctioned for a WBC title,” stated Callum Walsh. “It gives me that much more motivation to put on a show for the fans and to be able to win my first title. That green belt is the perfect color for my Irish heritage.”

Stated Tom Loeffler, “We’re honored to work with the WBC on this highly anticipated main event and look forward to an outstanding fight for fans in attendance and watching on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

In the eight-round co-feature, light heavyweight powerhouse Umar Dzambekov, originally from Austria, where he was a nine-time National Champion, now residing in Los Angeles, CA (4-0, 3 KOs), battles hard-hitting Ghanaian Dodzi Kemeh, (25-2, 23 KOs).

Remaining tickets for the June 9 event, priced at $200, $150, $100, $80 and $60 can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us.The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. For more information and directions visit their website.

More information on this sensational night of professional boxing will be announced shortly.