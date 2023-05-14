Golden Boy’s Rocha vs Young undercard finalized for May 27

A stacked fight night is set for Rocha vs. Young, scheduled on Saturday, May 27 live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

The main event features Alexis “Lex” Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) who will defend his NABO Welterweight title for the third time against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round fight.

Doors to the Special Events Center will open at 4:00 p.m., the Golden Boy YouTube Channel will stream the preliminary fights beginning at 4:00 p.m. PT/ 7:00 p.m. ET, and the DAZN broadcast will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

As the DAZN co-main event presented in association with Cancun Boxing, Parral, Chihuahua’s Oscar Duarte (24-1, 11 KOs) will return to the ring after a masterful knockout victory against Alex Martin this past March in Long Beach on the undercard of Diaz, Jr. vs. Gesta. Duarte will participate in a 10-round lightweight fight against D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) of Houston, Texas.

In the night’s special world championship presentation, Villaba, Puerto Rico’s Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) will continue his campaign to make history as one of the fastest in his division to become a world champion when he challenges current WBO Minimumweight Titleholder Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) of Santos City, Philippines. The 12-round fight presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions will be Collazo’s second time in the ring in 2023.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, fan-friendly fighter of Los Angeles, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) will participate in a 10-round super flyweight fight against Fernando “Leoncito” Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KOs) of Riverside.

The Golden Boy Fight Night: Rocha vs. Young Prelims, streamed live on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page, will feature the promotion’s recently signed fighters. Korean-American Eric Priest (9-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles will make his Golden Boy debut in an eight-round middleweight fight. In a four-round super featherweight fight, Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (4-0, 3 KOs) will look to continue his knockout streak. Opponents for both will be announced soon.

Opening up fight night and the Golden Boy YouTube Prelims, recently signed prospect of Santa Ana, Johnny Cañas will make his pro-debut in a four-round super lightweight fight against Jorge Lopez (0-2) of Queretaro, Mexico.