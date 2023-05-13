Floyd Mayweather needed to revive the career of Deontay Wilder

Floyd Mayweather teaming with Deontay Wilder remains a dream team that could bring about a heavyweight renaissance.

Boxing legend Mayweather offered his services to Wilder in the past. And Wilder still wants to seek revenge against Tyson Fury in a quadrilogy bout.

When Wilder lost to Fury, Mayweather discussed the possibility of Wilder gaining revenge.

Wilder was utterly dominated in the rematch, leading to Fury becoming a two-time heavyweight champion of the world. The third fight produced a Fight of the Year, leaving a door open for number four.

Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder

Mayweather said: “If I train him. If I train him, I can teach him how to win.”

‘Money’ commented on the back of posting a social media backing to Wilder upon suffering his first career loss.

“Win, Lose, or Draw. Deontay [@BronzeBomber] is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs. As a community, we should all uplift and support him.

“No matter what, you’re still a winner in my eyes, King!”

Mayweather was present in New York as Wilder defeated Dominic Breazeale. Then again in Las Vegas, as he blasted out Luis Ortiz.

So why would he b an excellent fit to resurrect Wilder’s career?

“Money” Mayweather was born in Michigan on February 24, 1977. Floyd possessed incredible speed in the ring, alongside accuracy, dedication, and tenacity.

Wilder needs improvement on all those things.

Additionally, Mayweather applied the essential principle in boxing: to hit and not get hit. Floyd developed, possessed, and brilliantly guarded an impeccable, flawless, unbeatable style.

Career

He retired undefeated with 50 wins and is considered among the best fighters in all boxing history.

Mayweather’s first championship triumph was when he contested the WBC super featherweight title on October 3, 1998, against reigning champion Genaro Hernandez.

He defended this title eight times. He then decided to climb up to the lightweight division, which José Luis Castillo ruled.

Floyd defeated him by unanimous decision. He then did it again.

Floyd defended the crown on three successive occasions until 2005. He then fought WBC super lightweight champion Canadian Arturo Gatti, stopping him in the seventh round.

Continuing his success, Floyd won the WBC welterweight title against Carlos Baldomir.

On May 5, 2007, he faced Óscar De La Hoya with the WBC super welterweight title on the line, becoming a champion in five different categories.

Floyd also faced and defeated elite rivals. Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana, Saul Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Marquez, Ricky Hatton, Zab Judah, Jose Luis Castillo, Robert Guerrero, to name a few.

All those credentials could help Deontay Wilder.

