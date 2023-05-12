Veteran Ismael Barroso brushes off ‘too old’ title groans for Rolly

World title challenger Ismael Barroso dismissed claims that the World Boxing Association shouldn’t afford him a title shot at forty.

Social media groans say the hardened Venezuelan got the nod ahead of more deserved fighters. However, Barroso says he’ll give his all against Roland Romero on Saturday night.

Barroso stepped in on less than a month’s notice to battle the Floyd Mayweather fighter after Alberto Puello got scratched from the main event because of a failed VADA test.

The veteran now gets the chance to secure one final shock victory before retirement.

Ismael Barroso

“I’m churning with the same intensity I had ten years ago,” Barroso insisted as social media spouted a bunch of ageist insults his way. “You’re going to see that hunger and power in the ring. I’m bringing my best.

“People who know me know that I’m a warrior. ‘Rolly’ is a warrior too. So if you’re tuning into this fight on Saturday night, you’ll see a battle between two very eager fighters to become world champions. That means fireworks.”

On getting a shot before other WBA contenders, Barroso added: “I’m the number one contender and got the opportunity I deserve.

“Some people thought they were left behind, but that’s not for me to worry about. ‘Rolly’ is here to take advantage of his opportunity, so good for him.

“Winning the title would be another blessing and a great source of happiness. It’s something that I’ve strived for my whole career.

“It would be the culmination of everything I’ve trained for my entire life.”

He concluded: “The lesson I’m here to show is that it doesn’t matter how often you fall. You have to keep getting up and battling every single moment.

“Dreams can come true. Keep striving for whatever you want, no matter how old.”

Showtime event

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Saturday night. Those who tune in will see former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy duel the all-action Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez in the ten-round super lightweight co-main event.

Super lightweight contenders Batyr Akhmedov and Kenneth Sims Jr. face off in a twelve-round WBA 140 world title eliminator in the telecast opener.

Tickets for the live event, which Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.

Romero vs Barroso occurs at The Chelsea Ballroom inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

