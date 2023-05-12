Barrientes Twins back in action this Saturday on Romero vs Barroso

The dynamic boxing duo, the Barrientes twins, are back in the ring and ready to take on their opponents this Saturday, May 13th, at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Chavez Barrientes (7-0, 6 KOs) and Angel Barrientes (9-1, 6 KOs) will each be stepping into the ring in separate 6-round bouts in the super bantamweight division.

Angel Barrientes will be facing off against Sharone Carter (13-6, 3 KOs) from St. Louis. Chavez Barrientes will be battling Juan Centeno (8-7-3, 1 KO) from Miami. Fans can expect an exciting night of boxing as the Barrientes twins look to continue their quest to become world champion.

“I am excited to be back in the ring and to show everyone what I’ve been working on,” said Chavez Barrientes. “We were in camp with Gervonta Davis to help him get ready for Ryan Garcia, so I feel confident in my ability to come out victorious. Juan Centeno is a tough opponent, but I am ready for anything he will bring. I am ready to put on a show for the fans.”

Angel Barrientes echoed his brother’s sentiment, saying, “I have been training hard for this fight and I am ready to give it my all. Sharone Carter has more experience, but I am ready to showcase my abilities in the ring, in front of all my hometown fans. I am looking forward to putting on a great performance for everyone watching.”

The Barrientes twins have been making a name for themselves in the boxing world, with impressive records and elite skills. Fans can expect an action-packed night of boxing as they face off against their opponents.

“This is going to be a great night for my boys as I know they have been training hard to get back in the ring,” said Rich Barrientes, father and trainer of the twins. “They always bring their A-game. I can’t wait to see what they do in the ring on Saturday.”

Doors open and first fight begins at 3:00 p.m. at the Chelsea in the Cosmopolotan of Las Vegas. Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.