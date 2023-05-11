Rances Barthelemy, Omar Juarez discuss Las Vegas showdown

Former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy and all-action Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez previewed their 10-round super lightweight showdown before they meet in the ring this Saturday, May 13 live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The co-main event between Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) and Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) will see a crossroads battle between two fighters looking to put themselves in position to capture a world title at 140 pounds.

Already a champion at 130 and 135-pounds, Barthelemy seeks a second attempt at super lightweight glory, while the 23-year-old Juarez hopes to score a signature victory on his way to his first world title fight.

Here is what the fighters had to say from their respective training camps:

RANCES BARTHELEMY

“I know Omar Juarez is a young, hungry fighter who’s going to come out and try to make a statement. But I’m a veteran in this sport, and I’ve been in there with some of the best fighters in the world. I’m going to use all of my experience to my advantage and come out with the victory.

“A win over Juarez would be instrumental at this stage of my career, because I’m still looking for more big fights. It would show that I’m still one of the top fighters in the division and that I’m ready to take on anyone. I’m always looking for big opportunities, and a win on Saturday will help me accomplish those goals.

“I love fighting on SHOWTIME. They always put on great events, and I know that this fight is going to be a great one. I’m excited to showcase my skills on a big stage and put on a show for all the fans watching at home. As you saw in my last fight, I’m not holding back and will be letting my hands fly.

“I feel great. We had a tremendous training camp, and I’m ready to go out there and perform at my best. We worked on a lot of different things to prepare for this fight, and I feel like I’ve improved a lot since my last fight. I went into this camp thinking that this might be my last run, so I trained smart and with a lot of intensity.”

OMAR JUAREZ

“This by far will be the biggest fight of my career. Rances is a former world champion with a lot of experience, and I’m ready for the challenge. I’m confident in my abilities. I’m going to stick to my gameplan and do everything I can to come out on top.

“Although Barthelemy is a little older now, I know he still has a lot of fight left in him, so I’m preparing for a rough battle. I have what it takes to beat him, and the fans will see me at my best this Saturday.

“I hosted training camp in Las Vegas to prepare for his fight and it’s been great. I’ve been sparring with some of the best fighters in the world, and I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. My coach Rick Nunez has been instrumental in helping me prepare for this fight. In addition, I hired Tony Brady to do my strength training. I feel strong and we have a good gameplan in place for when we step into the ring.

“A win against Barthelemy would be huge for my career. It would show that I can compete with some of the best fighters in the world and that I’m ready for bigger challenges. A win would open a lot of doors and put me in a great position. I know that a victory could lead to a title shot down the line. That’s my ultimate goal, and I’m going to do everything I can to make it happen.

“Everything is on the line in this fight and I’m happy that it will be live on SHOWTIME, where all the fans will get to see a great fight. This will be the turning point of my career where I take the next step toward my dream of becoming a world champion.”