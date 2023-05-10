WBA finally clarifies Rolando Romero title situation for Las Vegas

A situation in boxing that most already knew about has finally transpired as the WBA clarifies the super lightweight status of Rolando Romero.

On May 13, Mayweather Promotions fighter Romero will face Ismael Barroso for the full 140-pound strap. The move comes after champion Alberto Puello tested positive for a banned substance weeks ago.

The World Boxing Association released further details to World Boxing News regarding the facts of this case.

Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso

The World Boxing Association declared the Dominican Alberto Puello at 140 lbs. champion in recess. The move occurred after he tested positive for a banned substance, according to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA).

Therefore, the fight between Rolando Romero and Ismael Barroso will be for the WBA Super Lightweight vacant Championship.

This was approved by a vote of its members by the WBA Championships Committee. In turn, the Committee indicates that Puello’s recess status is exceptional, and a final decision will be made after May 17, 2023.

The boxer will attend a hearing with the Nevada Athletic Commission. The Commission makes a decision, or a VADA report indicates a negative result of the B test, which is done at the request of the boxer.

Mandatory status

The Puello vs. Romero fight was not a mandatory defense. Adhering to the WBA C22 rule, the WBA Championships Committee approved Barroso as the Dominican’s replacement for this world championship bout.

This rule states that he will be declared inactive when a champion cannot defend his title for medical, legal, or other justifiable reasons.

Furthermore, the organization will choose the official title contenders.

Since the bout is scheduled for May 13 and the Nevada hearing will occur four days later, the WBA felt the need to adhere to the C22 rule. This will affect the athletes classified at 140 pounds as little as possible.

For his part, Barroso is the mandatory challenger at Super Lightweight. Therefore, he was chosen to face Romero.

Challenger

The winner will face Ohara Davies no later than 120 days after May 13.

If the fight ends in a draw or a “no decision,” the Committee will reconsider the 140-pound case. It will issue a new ruling pending Puello’s hearing with the Nevada Commission and the possibility of opening the B Test.

Romero vs Barroso occurs at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at the Chelsea Ballroom this Saturday night. In addition, the event is part of a Premier Boxing Champions broadcast live on Showtime.

