Night of Champions III card finalized for May 13 in Florida

Fans will get to see many of boxing’s future stars Friday evening at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL as part of the “Night of Champions III” card.

Presented by Warriors Boxing & Boxlab Promotions, “Night of Champions III” features a plethora of rising stars, some of whom hail from Central Florida.

Super middleweight Junior “TYG” Younan hails from Brooklyn, NY and has an unbeaten record of 17-0-1 with 11 knockouts. He scored a career best victory in his last fight, stopping Dauren Yeleussinov (10-1-1) in the opening round. Younan is the son of renowned trainer Sharif Younan. He’ll face Alan Campa, 18-7 (12 KO’s), of Mexico in an eight round contest.

Welterweight phenom Damian Lescaille of Miami Beach, FL by way of Cuba, meets Nicaragua’s Freddy Espinoza, 10-2 (7 KO’s) in a six rounder. Lescaille, 3-0 (2 KO’s), turned pro last October and shutout 60 fight veteran Ramon De La Cruz Sena. He followed that up with two first round stoppages. As an amateur, the well-schooled Lescaille faced some of the world’s best including Olympic Gold Medalists Andy Cruz and Roniel Igleasis along with European champion Kieran Molloy among others.

The Younan-Campa and Lescaille-Espinoza along with the ten round main event between WBA Continental Americas bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas and challenger Francisco Pedroza Portillo will air via tape delay on CBS Sports Network Saturday, May 13 from 7-9 pm ET.

“We look forward to bringing another night of championship boxing to Central Florida,” said Amaury Piedra of Boxlab Promotions. “Antonio Vargas is likely just one win away from world title contention. As Central Florida’s home of championship boxing, we want to continue to offer fans the best possible matches and I believe this card achieves that.”

Middleweight knockout artist Yoenis Tellez takes a significant step up in competition when he faces upset specialist Cameron Krael. Residing in Stafford, TX by way of Cuba, the 22-year-old Tellez is 4-0 with all of his wins coming by knockout.

Krael is 19-26-3 with 6 KO’s but has one of boxing’s most deceptive records. The Las Vegas, NV native faced countless prospects and contenders including Jamal James, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Elvis Rodriguez, Shinard Bunch, Montana Love and Cuistio Clayton among others. Krael own victories over Luis Bello (5-0), Manuel Lopez (5-0), Josh Torres (14-3-2), Maurice Lee (7-0), Jose Miguel Borrego (14-1) and Ravshan Hudaynazarov (17-3).

The Tellez-Krael bout is scheduled for six rounds.

Junior welterweight Julio “Pantera” Rosa, 6-2 (3 KO’s) of Orlando by way of Bayamon, Puerto Rico challenges Nebraska’s Omar Pena in a six round tilt.

Jonathan Cortes, 2-0 (2 KO’s), a resident of Orlando via San Juan, Puerto Rico will swap leather with Virginia native Shawn Ratcliffe Jr. in a junior welterweight contest scheduled for four rounds.

In a four round women’s junior welterweight Shamara “Pure Perfection” Woods takes on multi-time world title challenger Simone da Silva of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Residing in Allentown, PA, Woods previously lived in the Orlando area, and won her pro debut at the Caribe Royale in April. With 41 professional bouts to her name, da Silva’s faced a number of top fighters including Amanda Serrano, Hyun Mi Choi, Oshae Jones, Yessica Marcos, Shelly Vincent, Yazmin Rivas, and Tiara Brown.

Light heavyweight Daine Smikle, 2-0 (2 KO’s) challenges Alvin Davis in a fight scheduled for four rounds. A former Golden Gloves champion, Smikle’s fighting for a third time in his hometown of Orlando.

Roberto Gomez, Kevin Nunez, Otha Jones III, and Geovany Bruzon will also appear in separate undercard bouts.

Doors open at 6 pm and the first fight begins at 7.

Tickets from $40 are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com and discounted rooms at the Caribe Royale are available.