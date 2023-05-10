Rolando Romero aims to become Floyd Mayweather’s new top dog

Rolando Romero is ready to become Floyd Mayweather’s new star after securing a full world championship shot at 140.

On Saturday night, the hard-hitting “Rolly” will battle the number one contender Ismael Barroso for the vacant WBA super lightweight title.

Romero vs Barroso occurs May 13 live on SHOWTIME from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The fight headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The matchup between come-forward fighters with power in both hands is another entertaining title tilt in a division brimming with talent.

After Gervonta Davis left Mayweather Promotions to go his way, ex-foe Romero could take over his spot at the company.

Davis defeated Romero via stoppage when they met. However, a win could lead to a future rematch. Floyd Mayweather would then be going up against his old charge.

Before the Davis fight, Romero won an interim title in August 2020, earning a close but unanimous decision over then-unbeaten Jackson Marinez.

The 27-year-old followed that victory up with impressive knockout triumphs, dominating slick contender Avery Sparrow with a seventh-round stoppage in January 2021 before dropping former title challenger Anthony Yigit three times on his way to another seventh-round stoppage in July 2021.

Romero’s title gain comes as Alberto Puello, who previously held the WBA 140-pound title that will be fought for on Saturday night, was dropped from the main event because of a failed VADA test.

Floyd Mayweather star

Part of the Mayweather Promotions stable, Romero [14-1, 12 KOs] is known for his brash talk. He backs up with power in both hands and an exciting, unique style that makes him a must-see whenever he steps between the ropes.

“It doesn’t matter who I fight on May 13,” said Romero. “I’m a star. I’m going to shine no matter what.

“I can’t wait to put on a show in my hometown of Las Vegas and for everyone watching on SHOWTIME. I’m leaving the ring with that belt.”

Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) is a battle-tested veteran seeking to capture a WBA title for the second time.

He came up short in his world title quest when he lost to Anthony Crolla for a lightweight championship in 2016.

Barroso, who was born in Tigre, Venezuela. He lives in Miami and has won four consecutive fights – three by knockout.

That run comes since suffering back-to-back losses in 2018.

In his most recent match, he scored a fourth-round knockout victory over Fernando David Saucedo. The win saw him climb into the number one contender spot for the WBA 140-pound title.

Romero vs Barroso

“I’m very happy about this opportunity, and I’m not going to waste it,” said Barroso. “On May 13, you will see an extremely hungry fighter going all out for victory.

“I’m very thankful to my team for getting me this opportunity. They stood by my side throughout everything. On May 13, I’m winning that title!”

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features two additional super lightweight bouts.

Former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy dueling the all-action Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez in the ten-round super lightweight co-main event.

Also, top super lightweight contenders Batyr Akhmedov and Kenneth Sims Jr. face off in a twelve-round WBA eliminator in the telecast opener.

Tickets for the live event, which Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.

