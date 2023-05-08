Stefan Dronjak pitted against Justin Grant on June 24

Three Lions Promotions has announced Niagara’s current top prospect, undefeated Super middleweight Stefan Dronjak (3-0-0, 1KO) will take on fellow Canadian Justin Grant of Montreal QC, June 24th at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.

Dronjak is no stranger to real fights under the big lights, competing in a plethora of combat bouts, excelling in Muay Thai before laying his hands on professional boxing.

“Dronjak is exactly what we look for when working with a fighter, he has the attitude and charisma needed to stand out in this sport outside the ring and his natural talent and myriad of experience in combat battles to win the big fights inside the ring. Keep your eye out for him, he is going to make some waves in the super middleweight division.” Stated Three Lions Managing Director, Daniel Otter.

This will be Dronjak’s second fight under the Three Lions banner this year, winning an impressive unanimous decision in February at the Convention Centre in Hamilton against Mexico’s Marlon Perez.

The Niagara local of Serbian decent has an incredible following of support which was evident in Hamilton and his army of fans, family and friends will sure to be in full attendance for the June 24th card in his hometown.

This will be the Lions second show in Niagara Falls with further plans to build on the local area and make it the mecca for Canadian professional boxing.

Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on FITETV powered by triller beginning at 7:00 PM EST