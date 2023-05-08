Ryan O’Rourke aims for 10-0 at The Paramount on Rockin Fights 44

Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” 44 is just under 10 days away (5/13) at The Paramount! A highly anticipated 8 round welterweight featured bout gets a second chance on May 13, as former Irish prospect of the year “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” RYAN O’ROURKE (Dublin, Ireland, 9-0 2KO’s) will step up against southpaw, DASHAUN “TOO SWEET” JOHNS (Brooklyn, NY, 4-2 3KO’S).

The previously scheduled O’Rourke-Johns bout was set to take place in March, but O’Rourke came down with the flu and the fight had to be postponed.

Now, getting right back to the action, O’Rourke and Johns have a new target date of May 13 at Star Boxing’s renowned “Rockin’ Fights” series at The Paramount.

O’Rourke, who will celebrate his 24th birthday during fight week, is a gifted boxer who continues to grow into his strength. This was evidenced in his last bout in November, when he devoured Andreas Maier by first round TKO.

Johns is an accomplished boxer and was a standout US based amateur who will try to match O’Rourke’s ability and push him to his limits. While O’Rourke aims to remain undefeated, Johns is focused on adding a quality fighter like O’Rourke to his resume.

Johns’ last two victories came by way of TKO, and while he is not willing to make any bold predictions, he believes in his abilities. “I’m more ready than I was before,” said Johns. “I know this is a step-up fight for him, so he has to bring his best because that’s what I’m bringing. The legacy continues. The headline is ‘unfinished business.’”

O’Rourke, who will be fighting stateside for the third time in his young career courtesy of Star Boxing, is ready for the opportunity, “I am excited to be back in the United States to continue showing my abilities. Thank you to Joe DeGuardia for the opportunity, and be sure to tune in on May 13.”

Two fierce and skilled boxers will put their confidence and abilities to the test come May 13th. It may be an early fiery chess match between O’Rourke and Johns, as both men have shown an ability to switch quickly from tactical to brutal and change the outcome of a fight with just one punch.

Be there to see the action at “Rockin’ Fights” on Saturday May 13 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY.