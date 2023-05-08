The Hall of Fame heavyweight Mike Tyson crushed in 38 seconds

Mike Tyson demolished a New York State Boxing Hall of Famer in 38 seconds, a win widely overlooked as a solid victory.

Tyson battered Lou Savarese at Hampden Park in the UK as part of his farewell tour. However, Savares is a fighter who boasts some solid performances.

Mike Tyson knockout loss

But because Mike demolished Lou so quickly, Savarese was dismissed as a nobody, especially in the UK.

One quick look at the Savarese record and you immediately know that Tyson’s achievement is much better than it looks on paper.

As one of the 28-member New York HOF Class of 2020, the popular Savarese was formally inducted at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Savarese was a local favorite, born in the Bronx and from Greenwood Lake. He is a two-time New England Golden Gloves champion, having fought at Madison Square Garden.

Discussing his induction, Savarese said: “This is truly amazing. I’m a New York boxing historian from the 1920s of New York boxing history. It’s so lovely to have fought in the best place, New York, the epicenter of boxing.

Lou Savares career highlights

Savarese turned pro on April 30, 1989, knocking out James Smith in the fourth round of their fight in Houston.

Savarese won his first 36 pro fights, highlighted by his 36th, a seventh-round technical knockout victory over Buster Mathis, Jr.

With the triumph, Savarese claimed the vacant United States Boxing Association (USBA) heavyweight title.

It also set up a high-profile 1997 showdown with George Foreman in Atlantic City. In another good showing, Savarese lost a twelve-round split decision (114-113, 112-115, 110-118) for the vacant World Boxing Union (WBU) championship.

Best win

In addition, Savarese says his opening-round knockout of former world heavyweight champion James “Buster” Douglas in 1998 for the International Boxing Association World heavyweight title is his most significant accomplishment in the ring.

“I was a big underdog in the Douglas fight,” Savarese remembered. “He had a good jab. That’s number one for me.

“Winning my first New York Golden Gloves title [1985 when he stopped Jonathan Hill in the finals] in front of my fans, family, and friends was my amateur highlight.”

In addition to the IBA World, Savarese also won the WBO Inter-Continental and IBA Continental championships.

Besides former world champions Douglas and Witherspoon and Mathis Jr., Savarese defeated world-class heavyweights such as David Bostice, Lance Whitaker, and Leo Nolan.

“I fought six world champions. Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, Foreman, Witherspoon, Douglas, and Riddick Bowe in the amateurs.

“Max Kellerman once said I’m from the old-school of boxing. That’s good. I love that.”

Savarese will always embody what it is to be a New York boxer. Furthermore, Mike Tyson scored a significant victory – he knows that.

