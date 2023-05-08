Canelo vs Badou Jack for WBC cruiserweight title unfurls for Dubai

Canelo Álvarez has a new option to make even more history by targeting a shot at Badou Jack’s WBC cruiserweight title.

The Mexican superstar defended his undisputed super middleweight crown on Saturday night when defeating the hard-nosed British contender John Ryder.

Canelo’s unanimous decision at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, proved a tough homecoming.

There were twelve intense rounds in which Álvarez dominated. However, it was not easy because Ryder was relentless despite taking punishment.

The judges’ scored 120-107 and 118-109 twice in favor of the former Pound for Pound king.

Ryder extended his reputation by coming forward round after round, even with a bloodied nose. He showed a lot of heart and courage to withstand Alvarez’s power punching.

Canelo sent Ryder to the canvas in the fifth round but could not finish him due to the excellent physical condition of the British fighter.

Canelo wants more titles

After the fight, Canelo tipped his cap to his opponent.

“Ryder is a warrior. But I came to do a great fight, and this was the fight that I delivered to my audience in Guadalajara”, said Álvarez.

“I am happy for the show I gave to my team, my family, Guadalajara, and all of Mexico.”

On his next move, Canelo added: “I want to continue making boxing history.

“We are going for other fights with important rivals. We must be proud of our country and state with the whole family.”

With this result, cheered by 55,000 fans at the Akron Stadium, “Canelo” Álvarez improved his record to 59-2-2, with 39 knockouts.#

Ryder fell to 32-6 with 18 knockouts. Both men have a plethora of options for their next fights, though.

When previously winning all four belts at 168, Canelo told DAZN: “I feel great at 168lbs. I don’t want to fight the scales.

“After thirteen months, you can see what I can do. This is one of the best nights I have had the most incredible night. I will go for more.

“I want all the belts. It doesn’t matter who has them.”

WBC Cruiserweight option accepted

Weeks later, trainer Eddy Reynoso lobbied the WBC for Canelo to challenge Ilunga Makabu at 200 pounds plus. World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman accepted the shock request for the following May.

It never happened but could now be revived after Jack dethroned Makabu. Jack is a former 168-pound fighter that Canelo could undoubtedly look to mix it with for the green and gold.

With Jack based in Dubai, Eddie Hearn helping to steer the ship, and a known Middle Eastern preferer, Canelo could challenge for the WBC cruiserweight title in a massive event later this year.

Jack, on paper, is a veteran fighter. He has a better chance of winning another title against the Swede over a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.