Umar Dzambekov to battle Dodzi Kemeh on June 9

Light Heavyweight powerhouse Umar Dzambekov, (4-0, 3 KOs), returns to battle against hard-hitting Ghanaian Dodzi Kemeh, (25-2, 23 KOs), in the eight-round co-feature on the next acclaimed ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event set for Friday, June 9 at the Commerce Casino and broadcast live internationally by UFC FIGHT PASS.

Tickets for the stellar card of professional boxing, presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, are priced at $200, $150, $100, $80 and $60 and can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.US.

The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040.

Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. For more information and directions visit their website.

Following an outstanding amateur career in his native Austria where he was a nine-time champion, the 25-year-old southpaw Dzambekov has quickly impressed the Southern California boxing fans with devastating knockouts in his last two fights.

On January 27, 2023, Dzambekov knocked out previously undefeated Anthony Fleming in the fourth round. He followed that up with a third-round stoppage of Nathan Davis Sharp on April 14, 2023.

“I’m excited to be featured on UFC Fight Pass again,” said Umar Dzambekov. “Now I’m in my first eight round fight against a solid opponent with a good record like Dodzi Kemeh. Training at Wild Card with Marvin Somodio and being on UFC Fight Pass where my fans in Austria can watch is like a dream come true.”

Said Tom Loeffler, “Umar is one of the most talented young fighters I’ve seen and is on the fast track as we continue to feature him on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

Fighting in the boxing rich country of Ghana, the 31-year-old Kemeh has won his last six fights all by stoppage. On March 18, 2023, he stopped Felix Mankatah in the fourth round in Accra, Ghana.

In his most recent fight in the United States, Kemeh lost a hotly contested battle to undefeated Giovani Santilian on November 17, 2017.

The June 9 event is headlined by a ten-round super welterweight clash between The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (6-0, 5 KO’s), of Cork, Ireland and Perennial Contender Carson Jones, (43-15-3, 31 KOs).