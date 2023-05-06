Team Combat League Results for May 4 at Mohegan Sun

The Team Combat League (TCL) put on an exciting show last night at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center. The event showcased some of the best and most exciting fight action in the league’s history.

The results of the night’s matchups were as follows:

The Dallas Enforcers (2-2) took down the Las Vegas Hustle (2-2) in a thrilling matchup that had fans on the edge of their seats. Both teams fought hard, but it was the Enforcers who came out on top with a well-earned victory.

The DC Destroyers (1-2) also had an impressive showing, defeating the LA TenGoose (2-2) in a dominant performance. The Destroyers controlled the fights from start to finish, leaving no doubt as to who the better team was.

In the final matchup of the night, the Atlanta Attack (2-2) handed the previously undefeated New York Attitude (4-1) their first loss of the season. The Attack came out strong and never let up, taking the fight to the Attitude and coming out with a hard-fought win.

The Mohegan Sun Expo Center was filled with excitement and energy as fans watched these incredible teams battle it out in the TCL’s biggest event yet. The league would like to thank everyone who watched and attended the event that made it such a success.

“Last night’s fights was a testament on the progress of our league,” said Ahmed Sheikh CEO of Team Combat League. “The fighters are fighting with a purpose because a lot is on the line for every team. The competition is getting better with each show. These last few weeks of the season are going to be crucial for those teams that plan on making the playoffs.”