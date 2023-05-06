Josh Buatsi eyes Artur Beterbiev with Pawel Stepien victory

Joshua Buatsi has Artur Beterbiev’s collection of world titles in his sights next – provided he first gets past Poland’s undefeated Pawel Stepien.

Buatsi tops a BOXXER card airing live this Saturday on Sky Sports Showcase and Sky Sports Action from 7 pm.

“[A win] gives me a shot at three belts. If it’s offered to me, I’m not going to turn it down,” Buatsi said.

“You can never override Beterbiev. That’s a long reigning champion for a reason. Not by chance, not by anything.

“I think there’s things he does well as a champion but I also bet on myself and say there’s things that I do well as a fighter. But let me get in the ring [tomorrow night] and show something.”

Buatsi weighed in today in Birmingham along with the rest of the fighters taking part in tomorrow night’s event, including history-making Lauren Price MBE and her opponent Kirstie Bavington, who will compete for the inaugural women’s British Championship, the first such championship sanctioned in Britain in the nation’s 114-year history of professional boxing championship titles.

Also on the card, rising star Ben ‘The Surgeon’ Whittaker – a 2020 Olympic silver medalist – hit the scales to make the light-heavyweight limit for what will be his third professional bout tomorrow night.

The bill also features a history-making event when Lauren Price and Kirstie Bavington fight for the first professional women’s British championship.

British championship belts for male boxers were inaugurated 114 years ago, but no female equivalent existed – until now.

Price is a trail-blazer who won Wales’ first Olympic boxing gold medal in 2021. But it is early in her pro career and Bavington is a seasoned fighter and a former European champion herself.

Buatsi vs Stepien weights:

12 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight Contest @ 12st 7lbs

Joshua Buatsi – 12st 6lbs

Pawel Stepien – 12st 7lbs

10 x 2 mins Welterweight Contest @10st 7lbs

Lauren Price – 10st 6lbs 5oz

Kirstie Bavington – 10st 6lbs

6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight Contest @ 12st 10lbs

Ben Whittaker – 12st 6lbs 5oz

Jordan “the Game” Grant – 12st 7lbs

10 x 3 mins Middleweight Contest @ 11st 6llbs

Macaulay McGowan – 11st 5lbs

Tyler Denny – 11st 5lbs 5oz

10 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight Contest @ 10st 2lbs

Sean McComb – 9st 13lbs 5oz

Kaisee Benjamin – 10st

8 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight Contest @ 12st 10lbs

Shakan Pitters – 12st 11lbs

Joel McIntyre – 12st 10lbs 5oz

6/8 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest @ 9st 12lbs

Cori Gibbs – 9st 11lbs

Jimmy “The Fist” First – 9st 10lbs 5oz

4 x 3 mins Lightweight @9st 11lbs

Danny Quartermaine – 9st 5lbs

Christian Lopez Flores – 9st 8lbs 5oz