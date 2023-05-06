Mauled Deontay Wilder had no idea what was coming in first loss

WBN analyzes the mindset of Deontay Wilder before the American suffered a first career defeat at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

A quick look at the pre-fight notes for Fury vs Wilder II clearly indicates the former champion’s mindset.

Wilder, who was stopped in seven rounds at the MGM Grand, was asked point-blank if he had any idea what was coming from Fury on fight night.

Unaware of the juggernaut heading his way, despite numerous warnings from the man himself, Wilder believed ‘The Gypsy King’ could not back up his words.

Asked before fight week if he was worried about Fury’s bad intentions, Wilder was as non-plussed as he was oblivious.

Deontay Wilder mindset

He said: “I really don’t know what their plans are, what he’s going to do, or what he’s not going to do.

“I don’t know what is true about what he’s saying [second-round knockout] and what is not true. I know that I’m prepared for anything he brings to the table.”

Giving some insight into how his training camp had gone, Wilder admitted he may have overtrained for the February 22 date.

“I’m overly prepared for whatever. So if you want to bring the fight, then come on. Let’s make it happen. That’ll benefit me more than anything, him coming full at me.

“So I hope they stick with that game plan and follow it through. And that they aren’t just talking for hype. Do what you say you’re going to do. I’m looking forward to it.”

Wilder continued: “If he does that, it will make the fight that much more interesting. It will hype the fight up even more. So we’ll see what happens.

“Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous. I really think that he’s very, very nervous from the first time what happened.

Concussion

“When you knock a person down and give him a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did it to you and how they did it.

“When you crawl back in the ring with him a second time to relive that moment all over again, there has to be stress. You definitely can’t sleep at night.

“If anybody should be changing up anything, you would think it would be me. Since he’s saying, he beat me by a wide margin.

“But that’s not even the case. He knows what the truth is. I’m looking forward to it.

“So I hope he’s a man of his word because I’m every bit a man of my word, and February 22 should be a sign for all of us.”

In the end, Wilder looked helpless at times as Fury mauled him from the off and ripped away his green and gold belt.

