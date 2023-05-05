UK heavyweight David Adeleye in action at York Hall on June 9

David Adeleye, alongside with Mark Chamberlain and Henry Turner will be making title defences when Queensberry return to York Hall on Friday June 9, live on BT Sport.

Ladbroke Grove heavyweight star Adeleye, 11-0 (10 KOs), will be looking to build on his already burgeoning reputation when he defends the WBO European title he won so impressively via a second round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Dmytro Bezus, also in Bethnal Green back in February.

On the same card, Chamberlain (12-0, 8) demolished the Italian Vairo Lenti with a fifth round KO to retain his IBF European lightweight title in what was a first defence for the Waterlooville 24-year-old. Super-skilled super lightweight Turner (10-0, 3) from Wycombe will make a second defence of his WBC International Silver title and the 22-year-old will be seeking a third straight stoppage victory on the night.

Blue Chip super featherweight prospect Royston Barney-Smith, fresh from being main sparring partner for now world champion Joe Cordina, will have his sixth professional fight and his first six rounder. The 19-year-old from Petersfield will come into the fight off the back of three first round stoppages.

Also on the card and fighting over eight rounds is Northampton super welterweight Carl Fail (8-0, 2), and Nottingham light heavyweight Ezra Taylor (5-0, 4).

Reading super welterweight Josh Frankham (7-0, 2), Thetford cruiserweight Tommy Fletcher (4-0, 3), and Carl Fail’s twin brother Ben (2-0, 1), also feature in six round action.

“This is another fantastic opportunity for our young stars to shine,” said promoter Frank Warren. The three title holders – David Adeleye, Mark Chamberlain and Henry Turner – have barely put a foot or a fist wrong and their development continues apace. All three are on the brink of being part of major fights and the experience gained on nights like this is invaluable to them.

“Royston Barney-Smith is now showing what he is, which is probably the finest young talent in British boxing. There is nothing he cannot achieve in this sport if he carries on applying himself fully to improving fight on fight.

“I have also been highly impressed with what I have seen from the twins, Carl and Ben Fail, so far and my only issue is telling them apart from each other! Ezra Taylor is also gaining rave reviews and is really starting to catch the eye at light heavyweight. Much the same can be said of our big-hitting cruiserweight Tommy Fletcher, who I am looking forward to seeing back in action, along with our promising welterweight Joshua Frankham.”

Tickets for the show at York Hall, Bethnal Green on Friday, 9 June are available now via: Ticketmaster.co.uk.