Josh Buatsi takes another step towards a world title this weekend

World championship belts: that’s the goal for Joshua Buatsi in 2023 as he returns to the ring aiming to put the light-heavyweight division on notice and resume his world title campaign in the main event of the BOXXER: CROWNING GLORY event taking place this Saturday night at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

Unified world champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA champion Dmitry Bivol are both on Buatsi’s radar. But world title opportunities depend on Buatsi successfully handling Poland’s undefeated Pawel Stepien this weekend.

The talented Brit tops a main card airing live from 7 pm on Sky Sports Action and Sky Showcase.

“When you win an amateur tournament, you come back with something tangible, a medal to show people,” the 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner told a busy pre-fight press conference.

“In the professional ranks the equivalent is a world title belt. That’s what I want: something tangible to show people that I am the world champion.

“So the aim this year is to have something tangible to show the people.”

Buatsi is determined to force his way to a world shot, while Poland’s Stepien is looking for an upset that would see him seize the Londoner’s place at the top of the WBA rankings and position himself for a championship fight.

The two unbeaten boxers are putting their future plans on the line in Saturday’s fight.

“Buatsi is a very good fighter. I have watched and studied his fights. I’m happy that I can step in the ring with him on Saturday night and test my skills,” said Stepien.

“This is the height of my career. I’m even more happy that I’m in the main event.”

“He’s a good boxer, represented his country, which I must give credit to,” he said of Stepien. “I’m sure he’ll be strong and tough.

“But I’m here to win – there’s no other language, there’s no other thinking process, there’s no other thought. The aim is to win, and look good doing it.”

Saturday’s event begins with a live stream airing free on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel at 5pm, followed by the main card which can be watched live from 7pm on Sky Showcase (for non-Sky Sports subscribers) and Sky Sports Action (for Sky Sports subscribers).