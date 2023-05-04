Manny Pacquiao ‘testified falsely’ and ‘hopefully learned a lesson’

Manny Pacquiao faced more strong words following a legal case that was won by Paradigm at trial in Orange County, California.

The boxing superstar took a tongue-lashing from Paradigm’s lawyer Judd Bernstein immediately after the judgment.

In a statement from Paradigm Sports regarding the firm’s litigation against Manny Pacquiao (Paradigm Sports Management LLC v. Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao), the costs rose from the initial judgment.

Manny Pacquiao payback

In the original information handed to World Boxing News, it was ruled Pacquiao was to pay back $5.1 million after a contract went sour.

Since then, it’s emerged that Pacquiao must pay back $8 million. This includes an advance given to the Filipino by the company.

They had hoped to stage a fight with Conor McGregor in 2020. However, they allege that Pacquiao was already in discussions with Premier Boxing Champions.

Pacquiao wanted to face Errol Spence Jr. but eventually battled Yordenis Ugas and lost in 2021.

Paradigm revealed the total cost to Pacquiao of not following through with its arrangement.

The jury awarded Paradigm $5.1 million in damages against Manny Pacquiao for having breached Paradigm’s exclusive right to negotiate on his behalf by having entered into a secret agreement with TGB Promotions to engage in a bout.

He permitted others, including Sean Gibbons, to hold themselves out as his representatives. In addition to the damages awarded by the jury, Paradigm is entitled to collect 10% annual interest on the verdict amount dating back three years and at least $2 million in attorneys’ fees.

In sum, Pacquiao will have to pay more than $8 million to Paradigm. The jury also found that Pacquiao had acted in bad faith.

Paradigm’s lead trial counsel was Judd Burstein, and the Honorable Judge Walter P. Schwarm presided over the trial held in the Superior Court of California, County of Orange. The original lawsuit was filed on June 25, 2021.

‘Testified falsely’

In addition, the founder and CEO of Paradigm Sports, Audie Attar, aired his views. They were just as strong as Bernstein’s.

“We are elated to learn of the jury’s ruling in Paradigm’s favor in our suit against Manny Pacquiao,” said Attar.

“The jury plainly found that Pacquiao testified falsely in denying Paradigm’s claims against him. His excuses for his conduct prove our case that a breach of contract was committed.

“We appreciate the court’s time and the jury’s careful attention to the facts of this case.

“Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict. He will henceforth act with the honesty and integrity that was so lacking in his treatment of Paradigm.”

