Gervonta Davis expected to begin jail sentence tomorrow

Gervonta Davis is expected to begin a prison sentence tomorrow [May 5] after sentencing was delayed so he could fight.

It’s no secret that Davis has a lengthy jail term hanging over him after winning his anticipated clash with Ryan Garcia on April 22.

Davis agreed to battle Garcia in a blockbuster on the provision that his final hearing occurred in the aftermath.

The Baltimore native is highly likely to go to prison as a judge at a previous hearing stating anything other than time behind bars would not suffice.

Gervonta Davis expecting a prison sentence

It was first thought that Davis vs Garcia would happen later in the year. The good news for boxing fans was a sentencing delay in his hometown made the fight possible.

Former mentor Floyd Mayweather did something similar in 2012 before fighting Miguel Cotto. This option was the only means of saving the Las Vegas fight in the first half of 2023.

World Boxing News provides a complete list of charges the lightweight star faced as his legal team scrambled to save the peak of his career.

The WBA regular champion could be jailed for years if convicted on all counts, with his high-profile Showtime Pay-Per-View deal in the balance.

Media reports in the state where hit-and-run charges got handed down, Davis is likely looking at serving anything up to a one-year sentence.

Tank’s charges

Four counts of failure to immediately return. To remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. One year.

One count of failure of the driver involved in an accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to furnish req. ID and license. 60 days.

Accident

One count of vehicle driver’s failure in an accident to exhibit license to police. 60 days.

One count of vehicle driver’s failure involved in an accident to report to the nearest police. 60 days.

Property damage

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to locate. Also, notify the owner of the unattended property of damage. 60 days.

One count of vehicle driver’s failure in an accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property. 60 days.

Suspended license

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway on a suspended license and privilege. One year.

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway with revoked license and privilege. One year.

Vehicle

One count of driving a motor vehicle on the highway without the required license and authorization. 60 days.

One count of the driver failing to stop at a steady circular red signal.

Career future impacted

A conviction would be devastating for Tank. His career is set to go stratospheric after he stopped Garcia in seven.

After making his professional debut in 2013, Gervonta Davis has made himself one of the sport’s star attractions with 29 wins and 27 KOs.

Picking up multiple belts, Davis has packed out arenas like the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Only a Baltimore judge stands in the way after a plea deal saving Davis from a prison sentence got thrown out in September.

Once sentencing is passed, it will be at the judges’ discretion when Davis begins his term. It could be tomorrow, or he could get a slight reprieve, as Mayweather did back in the day.

