Jared Anderson vs Heavyweight GGG begins new top division era

Jared Anderson’s step up is confirmed for July 1 as the American heavyweight battles Zhan Kossobutskiy in an unbeaten battle.

Anderson goes up against the man known as the “Heavyweight GGG” in a massive collision of two world title prospects.

Early fireworks await this Fourth of July weekend as Toledo’s knockout king heads home to headline an action-packed heavyweight clash.

“The Real Big Baby” vs Kossobutskiy is a ten-round main event at Toledo’s Huntington Center live on ESPN as Anderson fights for the first time as a pro in his hometown.

The event will occur just a few days shy of the 104th anniversary of Jack Dempsey’s historic win over Jess Willard on July 4, 1919, at Toledo’s Bay View Park.

Dempsey’s triumph heralded a new era in his illustrious career, and Anderson expects to do the same in his first headlining attraction.

Heavyweight blockbuster

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum cannot wait for the action to begin.

“Jared Anderson is a proud son of Toledo, and we are thrilled to bring Top Rank and ESPN to the ‘Glass City’,” said the Hall of Famer.

“Ever since Jared turned pro, we have set our sights on Toledo as a fight destination. He is now the best young heavyweight in the world, and the time was right to bring ‘The Real Big Baby’ home.

“Zhan Kossobutskiy is a ferocious puncher in his own right. I expect an action-packed fight in front of a raucous, sold-out Huntington Center crowd.”

Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) debuted in the paid ranks in 2019 and has developed into a top contender. He has never gone beyond the sixth round.#

The massive puncher has stopped five of his opponents in the first round and another five in the second round.

In 2020, he garnered global attention as Tyson Fury’s primary sparring partner, but he is now carving his own path.

His last fight saw him knock out then-undefeated George Arias in the third round. Arias is the second unbeaten fighter to have fallen victim to Anderson’s punching power. #

Ranked at No. 7 by the WBO and No. 11 by both the WBC and WBA, the 23-year-old now turns his attention to the division’s top dogs.

Anderson vs Kossobutskiy

The fight will launch the dawn of a new era in the heavyweight division.

Anderson added: “To my family, friends, and fans in Toledo, I cannot wait to come home. This is a dream come true.

“Trust me, I am going to put on a show for you all. The support of my city has pushed me my entire career.#

“I know everyone will be in my corner on July 1.”

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Universum Boxing, tickets go on sale TODAY, May 2, at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.