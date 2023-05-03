Alex Vargas opponent named for Rockin Fights 44

Undefeated Long Island fan favorite, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (12-0 4KO’s) returns to the ring with no easy task, scheduled to fight forty-six fight veteran and former multi-time Argentine Boxing Federation Champion, MAURO “EL RAYO” GODOY (37-8-1 18KO’s) over 8 rounds in the welterweight division.

Vargas’ return marks the end of his 18-month layoff as he took time away from the ring to complete Suffolk County Police academy training and was later sworn in as a Suffolk County Police Officer.

Vargas made his professional debut at The Paramount in 2018 and has since fought at Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” a total of eight times, with “Rockin’ Fights” 44 marking Vargas’ ninth bout at the Pollstar #1 world rated venue in Huntington, Long Island.

A skilled boxer, and former New York State Golden Gloves Champion, newly admitted ‘Officer Vargas’ brings the action and excitement to his fights and will look to pick up right where he left off in November of 2021, this time against the tough veteran Godoy.

Godoy will pose a threat to Vargas’ pristine record. He is a former Argentinian amateur standout, and a multi-time Argentine Boxing Federation Champion. Godoy has both the experience and skill necessary to topple Vargas’ homecoming. Godoy is 5-2 in his last seven bouts including a knockout victory, one of his 18, which is more than the total number of professional fights in Vargas’ career.

Vargas had this to say about his return, “I’m excited to be back after a long 18 months off. Training has been going great and I can’t wait for May 13th to represent the SCPD [Suffolk County Police Department] and put on a show for all of my supporters and all of the people in attendance at The Paramount!”

“All of us at Star Boxing are proud of Alex for his accomplishment of becoming a Suffolk County Police Officer,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “We are excited to have Alex return to boxing in a big way on May 13 against a tough test in Mauro Godoy. We are looking forward to another sold out “Rockin’ Fights!”