The Mark Wahlberg film you didn’t know Regis Prograis starred in

WBC champion Regis Prograis stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in a blockbuster film that flew under the radar.

Sitting down to check out the movie ‘Spenser Confidential,’ – little did boxing fans know that a familiar face would appear.

Around an hour in, when the Netflix offering reached a crescendo, the ‘Rougarou’ was spotted as a bad guy.

Playing a Trinitario gang member, Prograis didn’t look out of place one iota. Going up against a seasoned actor in Wahlberg, Prograis held his own comfortably.

And when it came to a big scene where he gets his butt kicked by co-star Winston Duke, he was absolutely fantastic.

Even though director Peter Berg asked the world-class boxer to telegraph a trademark punch into the bargain, that was even.

Whipping in the blow, Duke dodged it with ease before taking down the character portrayed by the fighter.

Prograis, in such a small part, has added to his growing acting credits. They began with a role alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. in a movie directed by the Oscar winner.

‘Bayou Caviar’ – released in 2018 and centered around a former boxing champion, saw Prograis cast as Julio. Before that, Prograis had no acting experience on the big screen.

You would never have been able to tell, though. Prograis is undoubtedly a natural and could have a solid career once his ring stint is over.

Telling his fans to watch it, Prograis said: If you’re not doing anything tonight and plan on staying inside, tune into Netflix and check out Spenser Confidential starring Mark Walberg and Winston Duke.

“Peep out my cameo. Let me know what you think.”

If you’re not doing anything tonight and plan on staying inside tune into @netflix and check out #SpenserConfidential starring Mark Walberg and Winston Duke. Peep out my cameo. Let me know what you think pic.twitter.com/hmCG57MpPE — Rougarou (@RPrograis) March 7, 2020

Prograis – champion

For now, his number one calling is pugilism, and he’s also very good at that. Prograis reached the final of the World Boxing Super Series and could be unlucky not to have taken home the trophy.

The 34-year-old has dusted himself down since then after beating Josh Taylor in all but the decision. The highly talented super-lightweight Southpaw star should never have lost his old title in the first place.

Making huge waves in the sport, Prograis also boasts one of the most memorable ring walk attires.

Should his career trading blows end anytime soon, evidence suggests the former world title-holder has a clear second option.

It’s reported that a new promotional deal is on the way for Prograis in the coming days. That’s all he ever deserved – a multi-talented man.

Mark Wahlberg himself is a huge boxing fan. He also played Micky Ward on the big screen.

Watch Spenser Confidential now on Netflix.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.