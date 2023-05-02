Inflated Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank 2 ticket prices slammed

Ticket prices for Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. 2 have been slammed by fans who say £509 for the lowest-priced inner ringside seat is shocking.

At the higher end, the price for a closer inner ringside seat is almost £750. To sit at floor level, Smith vs Eubank Jr. 2 organizers expect fans to fork out £229 and £276 for the privilege.

The news comes as boxing fans air their disbelief, and BOXXER reported that over seventy percent of Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. rematch tickets were sold.

However, this is slower than expected, and many pricier tickets remain on Ticketmaster.

Smith vs Eubank tickets were in significant demand the first time. The rematch certainly doesn’t have the same appeal.

However, organizers are still predicting a sellout on June 17. Tickets for Smith vs Eubank Jr. 2 remain on sale at Ticketmaster.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. rematch tickets

“Over seventy percent of tickets already sold,” declared BOXXER. “Prices from £40. Grab your tickets now before it’s a sellout.”

BOXXER may be forced to lower it’s asking prices to get to that sellout. That’s especially given the convincing knockout from the initial battle.

Smith is supremely confident of doing the same again. At the same time, Eubank Jr. faces an uncertain future if he loses again in a devastating fashion.

Meanwhile, Savannah ‘The Silent Assassin’ Marshall (12-1, 10 KO’s) will challenge undisputed world super-middleweight champion Franchón ‘FCD’ Crews-Dezurn in the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. II co-headline bout.

Having headlined a record-setting event at London’s O2 Arena in an October challenge against Claressa ‘GWOAT’ Shields, Marshall’s return to the ring places her immediately in another high-stakes encounter.

She goes up against an undisputed world champion with the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF world super-middleweight championships on the line.

Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KO’s) began her second stint as WBO world super-middleweight champion in March 2020. She captured the WBC title for a second time in June 2020 and then added the WBA and IBF belts in April 2022 to become the undisputed world champion of the weight class.

For former world middleweight champion Marshall, the bout is a return to her roots. She commenced her professional career at super-middleweight.

Marshall had her first professional bout on the undercard of the blockbuster Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor super fight. The bout took place in August 2017.

She once held the WBA Intercontinental Super-Middleweight Championship before moving up to middleweight. She had a successful middleweight run.

