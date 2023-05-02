LeAnna Cruz scores decision victory in Philadelphia

LeAnna Cruz remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision victory over former five-time world title challenger Simone Da Silva in a bantamweight contest which was the main event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Cruz was very aggressive from the outset and dropped Da Silva in the opening round with a body shot.

Cruz did not take her foot off the gas pedal and continued to pressure Da Silva in domination fashion. Cruz showed crisp combination punching and had Da Silva in trouble several more times.

Cruz of Allentown, PA won by scores of 60-53 on all cards and is now 5-0. Da Silva of Brazil is 17-24.

Cruz is managed by Split-T Management under the guidance of Brian Cohen, and promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.