Who Will Replace Usyk as Pound-for-Pound Best This Summer?

For boxing purists, this will be a summer to savor. As many as six of the ten pound-for-pound best are in action, and taking Oleksandr Usyk’s crown as the finest pugilist in the business will be a happy side-effect of victory in the months ahead.

The Ukrainian may still get his own date this summer – he has been ordered to face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois – but that’s not a fight that necessarily furthers the legacy of the two-weight world champion. So, who could usurp Usyk as the best in the business?

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr

Ranked third and fourth, respectively, in many P4P lists, a scrap between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence is, arguably, the best fight in boxing right now. It’s rumoured that the two welterweights will finally get down to fighting in June, with the winner having every right to call themselves the pound-for-pound greatest, given the esteem in which their opponent is held.

This is what boxing should be about: the best taking on the best. It's a 50/50 bout according to the bookmakers.

Crawford is the slight favourite due to the manner in which he dealt with Shawn Porter, who gave Spence some problems when they met. However, either way, this is a super fight that simply cannot be missed.

Naoya Inoue

An absolute superstar in his native Japan, Naoya Inoue is ranked second in many of the most revered P4P standings.

Boasting devastating power for a bantamweight and the hand speed to match, Inoue embarks on a new quest this summer as he makes his super-bantamweight debut in July. But the 30-year-old isn’t taking it easy on debut after stepping up in weight – he will take on the WBC and WBO strap-holder Stephen Fulton in a bout initially delayed by injury according to https://www.ringtv.com.

Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue have agreed to terms for a unified 122-pound title fight in the spring in Japan, sources told @MikeCoppinger. The fight for Fulton’s WBC and WBO titles is being targeted for May, though no date is set yet. The bout will be streamed on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/e0TtMsTGoP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 19, 2023

Avid fans suspect that if Inoue had fought more in America, he would be revered around the globe, but those that know the sweet science are aware that the Japanese ace is one of the finest fighters to lace up a pair of gloves right now.

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Although he has a defeat on his CV, three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is still considered one of the most skilled fighters around.

He briefly dropped off the grid, but what a statement it would be if Lomachenko could return to the ring with victory over undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney in May.

Haney’s size advantage and boxing brain could prove to be too much for the ring-rusty Lomachenko, and the American has vowed to prove himself as the ‘world’s best’ as per https://www.skysports.com.

But the Ukrainian certainly won’t take a backward step on his return to the big time. Whichever way you look at it, there’s a glorious summer of boxing ahead of us.