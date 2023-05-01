Floyd Mayweather accused of ‘clinging’ to Gervonta Davis after split

Floyd Mayweather stands accused of clinging to Gervonta Davis’ coattails despite the pair splitting before the lightweight’s latest Pay Per View.

Davis sold over one million PPVs alongside Ryan Garcia, the most in his career. “Tank” scored a stunning knockout to declare himself the biggest money maker in the sport.

Gervonta Davis, Floyd Mayweather, and Leonard Ellerbe

However, Mayweather stood ringside giving instructions as right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe appeared at all the pre-fight formalities. That’s despite Davis giving the pair a wide berth on social media and stating his desire to move on.

Why either was present during the build-up is a mystery, as it’s unclear if they were even getting a slice of the purse.

Davis blasted out Garcia in the seventh round after being lauded by the Golden Boy star pre-fight.

“This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long time. To be a champion, you have to beat the best. It’s not about the titles. It’s about who you beat. But it’s a testimony to my respect for Gervonta as a fighter.

“I want to be the best. During this whole journey, I put boxing first and the fans first. I had to accept a lot of stipulations, but my power comes from within and from above. My strength comes from my heart.

“We came together and conquered the poison stopping boxing from making the biggest fights. We found a way.”

That ‘poison’ still inflicts boxing, as many top battles have become unstuck.

However, Garcia’s prediction came true regarding a career-defining night for both.

Defining night

“This is a defining moment in our careers. It’s about legacy. This is about who wants the crown.

“It’s happening. The fans have been begging for this highly anticipated super fight, which is happening on April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Make no mistake.

“This is a super fight. It’s one of the biggest that boxing has to offer.

“It’s not often in today’s game that we see two fighters in their prime, undefeated and powerful knockout punchers, colliding in their primes.

“This is boxing at its best. It wasn’t ordered. It’s the case of the two best fighters in the division making this happen.”

In addition, the gamble paid off for Davis and Garcia, who no longer need the “hangers-on” who “cling” to them – as fans on social media have called Mayweather and Ellerbe.

They acquired help during their careers, but as Mayweather did with Top Rank, fighters can move on. Davis has his own company, while Garcia looks set to follow after having his problems with Oscar De La Hoya.

