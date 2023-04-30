Step into the Ring: The Best Boxing Games of All Time

When it comes to the intersection of sports and gaming, boxing is a sport that has successfully made the transition to the virtual world. Boxing video games have been entertaining gamers for decades and continue to do so today. With the rise of eSports and online gaming, it’s no surprise that boxing games have also become a popular option for those interested in eSports betting.

For fans of the sweet science who are looking for a new way to enjoy their favorite sport, checking out STRAFE for information on boxing eSports and sports betting is a great option. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best boxing games ever released, from classics like Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! to more recent titles like Fight Night Champion. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just looking to try something new, these games are sure to provide hours of entertainment.

Fight Night Champion

Fight Night Champion is widely considered to be one of the best boxing games ever made. It was released in 2011 by EA Sports and was the last game in the Fight Night series. The game features an engaging story mode, where players take on the role of an up-and-coming boxer who has to work his way up the ranks to become a champion. The game also features a robust online multiplayer mode, where players can take on other boxers from around the world.

Punch-Out!

Punch-Out!! was first released in 1983 and has since become a classic in the gaming world. The game is known for its colorful characters, challenging gameplay, and memorable boss battles. The player takes on the role of Little Mac, a young boxer who has to work his way up the ranks to become the champion. The game was so popular that it spawned several sequels and even a Wii remake in 2009.

Rocky

Rocky is a boxing game based on the popular movie franchise of the same name. The game was released in 2002 and features a story mode that follows the events of the first five Rocky movies. The game also features an arcade mode, where players can take on other boxers in quick matches. The game is known for its excellent graphics and sound design, as well as its faithful recreation of the Rocky universe.

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing was released in 1999 and quickly became a fan favorite. The game is known for its over-the-top characters, wacky animations, and exaggerated moves. The game also features a career mode, where players can create their own boxer and work their way up the ranks. The game’s sequel, Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2, was released in 2000 and was also well-received by fans.

Prizefighter

Prizefighter was released in 2008 and was developed by 2K Games. The game features a career mode, where players create their own boxer and work their way up the ranks. The game also features a unique fatigue system, where boxers get tired as they take more hits. The game’s graphics and sound design are top-notch, and the gameplay is both challenging and rewarding.

Conclusion

Boxing games have been around for decades, and they continue to be popular among gamers. Whether you’re a fan of the sport or just looking for a fun and challenging game, there is a boxing game out there for you. Fight Night Champion, Punch-Out!!, Rocky, Ready 2 Rumble Boxing, and Prizefighter are just a few of the best boxing games of all time. With their engaging story modes, challenging gameplay, and excellent graphics and sound design, these games are sure to provide hours of entertainment.