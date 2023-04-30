Chris Eubank Jr. accused of trying to avoid Liam Smith rematch

Chris Eubank Jr. tried to arrange alternative fights despite activating a rematch clause to face Liam Smith again.

That’s according to his summer opponent and the former WBO super welterweight champion. Smith [33-3-1, 20 KO’s] says Eubank tried to avoid him and had looked into reviving a previously failed clash with Conor Benn.

Liam Smith on Chris Eubank Jr

“I know he tried his best to go a different route, but the fight is on now,” said Smith. “I look forward to hearing what he says for himself in the build-up.

“Let’s see what angle he comes with this time.

The Liverpool man knows a second win will stamp his authority on the domestic division. Another knockout will undoubtedly set the stage for substantial future world title opportunities.

Smith enjoys a career renaissance under the BOXXER banner with Ben Shalom.

“Beefy” pointed out that Eubank’s three boasts in the lead-up to the first bout have since been wiped out. Despite winning the first three rounds, Eubank fell in the fourth round at Manchester Arena in January.

“He can’t come with angles about how he’s never been hurt, and he’s never been dropped or stopped. He just had all three of those things happen to him in one night.

“It was me who did it to him. So I’m interested to see what he comes up with this time. I’m also interested to see where he goes after I beat him again on June 17.”

It’s not only Eubank that Smith has been aiming at. He also had a run-in with Benn on social media.

Benn taunts

Smith poked the bear and eventually got the response he wanted.

“You have been calling my name. I never shy away from a no challenge. I am jumping up from 147-160 lbs. The winner makes sense,” said Benn.

“Bigger fights?” Smith replied. “I’ve just nailed your biggest fight. And [you’re] forgetting. I’m a 154.

“And neither do I [shirk any fight], as my whole career has shown. So shove these stories [where the sun doesn’t shine]. If you want to fight, let’s talk.

Benn came back again.

“That’s the only reason you’re relevant. Focus on winning your fight rather than mentioning my name and losing, or you’ll become irrelevant again.”

Smith responded: “You forgetting getting dropped and wobbled everywhere by journey[men]?

“Let’s not go there cos we all know the only reason you’re relevant soft lad.”

