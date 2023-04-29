Ryan Rozicki handed European test on June 10 in Halifax

Three Lions Promotions has announced a June 10 card in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, headlined by a twelve-round cruiserweight clash between former world title challenger and WBC #6 Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (17-1-0, 16 KOs) and current EBU European Union champion Jean Jacques “Hercule” Olivier (15-2-1, 10 KOs) of Paris France.

Rozicki, ranked in the top 15 by all four major sanctioning bodies, suffered his only loss against Oscar Rivas (28-1, 19 KOs) in October of 2021 when he challenged for the vacant WBC bridgerweight title.

Olivier made global headlines in 2019 after being shot in the chest during an alleged confrontation in a supermarket car park in France. Since the life-altering incident, which had left Olivier in intensive care and questioned his abilities to continue boxing, he has made a miraculous comeback and became the Euro champion, beating Olivier Vautrain (18-4-1, 8 KOs) by RTD last March.

According to Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions Daniel Otter, Rozicki’s opponent is the one who will give him the work needed to become the next world cruiserweight champion.

“We want Rozicki to make a statement in front of the Halifax crowd alongside the co main event and undercard. Olivier is a great technical boxer and although this isn’t the optimal style match-up for Ryan, he needs to face boxers of this caliber and style to ensure he is ready when his chance at a cruiserweight world title shot presents itself. We are here to give the fans what they deserve, real fights under the big lights.” Explained Otter.

The co main event will see current WBC World Youth title holder Pedro “Simba” Bernal (11-1,3KOs) collide with former World title challenger Tyson “The Prince of Hali” Cave (35-3,13KOs) for 8 rounds or less.

Youth Vs experience.

Bernal, who resides in Ontario Canada, will be banking on his past experiences fighting abroad along with his speed and stamina to expose the highly ornamented boxing veteran.

“I fight better when I come into hostile territory. He (Cave) will be the fan favouritein his hometown but by the end of the fight this will change, my youth and dedication will prevail. I’m coming to take his legacy”. stated Pedro Bernal.

Cave, who is one of the most distinguished boxers to come out of Nova Scotia in the past decade and is sure to be the hometown favourite, will be looking to use his depth and breadth of pedigree, to prevail against his younger foe.

“Sure I’m getting on with age but that’s just a number, I have never felt better then I do today. I am training harder then ever and there is no chance Bernal will show me something I haven’t seen before in the ring, come June 10th I will be victorious”. Explained Tyson Cave.

“This is my city, I’m the prince of Hali (Halifax) and Im going show everyone exactly why I am”. Furthered Cave.

The undercard will see Rozicki’s TLP stablemates: Ukrainian Light Heavyweight standout Artur Ziyatdinov (14-1-0, 10KOs) pitted against Francisco Rivas (18-4-0, 6Kos) of Mexico and former Olympian Lightweight Reda Benbaziz (2-0, 1KO) of Montreal QC against a TBA.

The card will also include further local talent with a trio of fighters from Halifax taking on all Canadian opposition. Kyle McNeil (13-4-1, 2KOs) against Dylan Rushton (2-9-3) of Ontario, Canada for 8 rounds or less in the welterweight division. Brett Beaton (3-1, 2KOs) taking on Mikhail Miller (3-7-1) of Ontario, Canada and Daniel Beaupre (3-2, 2KOs) pitted against Drake Olchowecki (1-2-0) of Ontario, Canada.

Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on FITETV powered by triller beginning at 7:00 PM AST.