Antonio Napolitano vs Brandon Brewer II set for June 24

On June 24th, 2023, Three Lions Promotions (TLP), presents the rematch of fellow Canadians Antonio Napolitano (7-0-1, 3Kos) of St. Catharines against Brandon Brewer (26-2-2, 11KOs) of Fredericton, NB for 10 rounds of championship boxing for the NABA Continental Americas Super Middleweight title at The Niagara Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, ON Canada.

The duo met last March of 2022 at The Convention Centre in Hamilton, ON Canada where they fought to a split-draw for the WBC US title.

Napolitano is one of the most promising super middleweight prospects in North America. Undefeated in 8 fights and since sharing the spoils with Brewer on their last outing, Napolitano has gone on a two run win streak of 8 rounds a piece, not loosing a single stanza on any of the judges scorecards. Brewer has not been as fortunate, winning one of his last two fights, his loss coming to Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26Kos) of Montreal, Canada for the NABF Middleweight title.

Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions Daniel Otter feels both men can win.

“The first bout we knew it would be a 50/50 fight for either boxer to win, and it did just that, ending in a split decision draw. Stated Otter

“He (Antonio) has been outstanding in his last two outings, winning every single round for both fights, I think he has gained the experience that was needed to edge his way to victory. Brewer has also fought two fights since they met last year, he put up a valiant effort against Steven Butler, I’m sure he learned a few things in that fight that could help him to be victorious. Final verdict, it’s a 50/50 fight.. again” Furthered Otter

The co-main event will see another Super Middleweight Canadian prospect John Michael Bianco (5-0-0, 3Kos) of Etobicoke, ON pitted against Oscar Soto Quintana (5-4-0, 1KO) of Sonora, Mexico. Rounding out the undercard are stablemates Carolyn Redmond (6-1-0, 3 KOs), Jake Daoust (5-1-0, 3Kos), Derek Kuchmey (2-0-0, 1 KO) and locals Stefan Dronjak (3-0-0, 1 KO) and pro debutant Jesse Sallows in separate bouts.

Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on FITETV powered by Triller beginning at 7:00 PM EST.

Tickets for the event go on sale online and at the Niagara Convention Centre’s Box Office Friday April 8th at 12:00pm EST.