Lucas Bahdi vs Jesus Amparan set for May 21

Lee Baxter Promotions is proud to announce our next show, taking place at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre on May 21.

Joining forces with Phil Lo Greco, Baxter looks to take the iconic Niagara Falls boxing series to the next level. Rising lightweight star, Lucas ‘The Prince’ Bahdi will be headlining the event in his hometown against Jesus Amparan for the IBF North American Lightweight Title.

Lucas Bahdi (13-0 11KOs) has made a name for himself in Canada with his ferocious knockout power, stopping 11 of his 13 opponents within the distance. This will be the undefeated contenders first fight since signing with Lee Baxter Promotions, he’s hoping to make an impact on the lightweight division worldwide and has his eyes set on the top 135-pounders in the division.

As an amateur, Bahdi picked up 3 national titles. He now looks to add to his collection by winning the IBF North American Title, but Jesus Amparan stands in his way.

In the other corner to Bahdi is Jesus Amparan (20-3-0 16KOs). Hailing out of boxing hotbed Sonora in Mexico, the younger Amparan is unbeaten in his last 4 contests. Amparan plans to bring the fight to Bahdi and ultimately head back to Mexico with the belt and his win streak still intact.

All-action junior welterweight prospect, Joshuah Lupia (10-0 8KOs), returns to fight in his hometown for the first time since 2019. Lupia always shows up ready for war with his loyal fanbase right behind him. The two-time amateur national champion won a comfortable point decision in December against Lanardo Tyner, who has shared the ring with the likes of Lamont Peterson, Jessie Vargas and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. A great learning curve for Lupia as he climbs up the ranks after his astonishing return to the ring.

‘The Queen of Niagara Falls’ Mikiah Kreps (5-0 2KOs) will be crossing over the USA-Canada border for her Canadian debut. Last time out, Kreps won an 8-round unanimous decision against Indeya Smith in New York, USA.

The 2019 AIBA Worlds Bronze medallist said after her last fight that she wants to keep active in 2023, her opponent will be announced shortly.

‘Razor’ Ross Mylet (8-1-1 1KO) has his sights set on the heights of the bantamweight division. The Canadian Champion is coming off a dominant fourth-round stoppage performance against Eduardo Cruz Munoz, he looks to make another statement on May 21.

Before turning solely to boxing, Mylet was a world class kickboxer representing Team Canada worldwide. Mylet will be going head-to-head with Jose Lopez (5-1 1KO) of Fortin de las Flores, Veracruz, Mexico. Lopez looks to get back to winning ways after picking up his first defeat as a professional against the undefeated Javier Arriola.

Additional undercard bouts to be announced shortly.

Tickets to go on sale next week on tickets.com For VIP Booths and tables please email [email protected] The Niagara Falls convention centre is located at 6815 Stanley Avenue, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada L2G 3Y9.

You can also stream this broadcast on DAZN. Stream starts at 6pm EST