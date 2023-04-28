Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr card takes shape for June 17

The biggest boxing event of the summer is now even bigger with 2022 British Fighter of the Year, Natasha Jonas joining a blockbuster card on Saturday, June 17 – live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Thousands of tickets have already been snapped up by eager fans in the pre-sale window before today’s general sale release with a bumper, 18,000 capacity crowd expected to fill a sold-out AO Arena Manchester.

In the main event, in association with Wasserman Boxing, Liam Smith faces bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr in a high stakes rematch and Savannah Marshall challenges ‘The Heavy Hitting Diva’ Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Championship in the co-headline bout.

Now BOXXER can confirm that ‘Miss GB’ Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) will be defending her WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine Super-Welterweight titles too.

The Merseyside favourite captured the gold with three memorable wins last year – two of those in Manchester – when she defeated Chris Namus, Patricia Berghult and Marie Eve Dicaire.

Her incredible hat-trick of feats saw her named the first-ever woman to claim the coveted British Boxing Board of Control Fighter of the Year award. An opponent will be named in due course for Jonas.

And in a huge domestic battle, British Super-Middleweight champion Mark ‘Kid Dynamite’ Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KOs) will defend the prestigious Lonsdale Belt against Zak Chelli (13-1-1, 6 KOs).

Chelli delivered a stunning, career-best performance to defeat American prodigy Anthony Sims Jr back in February. And having recently been mandated for the British title, the Londoner will now be hoping to cause a mighty upset in the North West when he stands toe-to-toe with Oldham native Heffron – who is a Champs Camp stablemate of Jonas under the tutelage of two-time trainer of the year, Joe Gallagher.

A bumper night of elite championship boxing awaits with a host of huge fights still to be added.

Tickets are now on general sale and selling fast.

