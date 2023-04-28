Darius Fulghum to end inactivity this weekend in Texas

Houston’s undefeated light heavyweight prospect Darius “DFG” Fulghum (3-0, 3 KOs) enters the ring this Saturday evening for the first time since last August against Jay Williams in a four-round bout streaming live on DAZN from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The 26-year-old Fulghum hasn’t fought since last August 10, when he knocked out David Murray (10-3-1) in the second round in Detroit.

“I can’t put into words how excited I am to be back in the ring,” Fulghum said. “It’s been a long time coming. A lot of waiting. Even though I haven’t fought since August, I have been putting in the work and I’m excited to display my skills on the 29th.

“Nobody has seen anything yet. I’m just starting to showcase myself. Fans are going to see a super jab, range control, and a high IQ. Hey, I have a nursing degree, so I have to be smart (laughing). Everything I do is calculated. Ideally, I’d like to fight five more times this year at the least.”

A licensed nurse in Texas with a degree from Prairie View A & M University, Fulghum was a decorated amateur boxer, ranked No. 1 in the USA as a heavyweight, despite fighting as a light heavyweight/super middleweight as a pro, capturing top honors at the 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament and 2020 U.S.

Olympic Team Trials, all accomplished as he attended college. Because of the long delay due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Darius passed on the opportunity to compete in the Olympics, turning pro and signing a promotional contract with Probellum. Fulghum fought three times as a professional before parting ways with Probellum earlier this year, and he is now a promotional free agent.

Fulghum, though, doesn’t feel any added pressure fighting as a promotional free agent and being scouted by potential handlers.

“There’s no pressure on me regardless of my promotional situation,” Darius concluded. “My whole objective when I fight is to perform at my best. My ambition is to become one of the greatest.”

Fulghum is working with 3 Point Management (3 PM), a growing company based in Los Angeles that has a growing stable of gifted boxers including former world super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs), NABA super flyweight champion John “Scrappy” Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs), light heavyweight Kareem Hackett (10-0, 5 KOs), super middleweight Cem “Champ” Kilic (17-1, 11 KOs), and heavyweight Zach Spiller (3-0, 2 KOs).