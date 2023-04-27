Zepeda, Arboleda talk-up April 29 clash on DAZN

Undefeated knockout artist William “El Camarón” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo, Mexico hosted a media workout at Maple Avenue Boxing Gym to promote his upcoming fight against former world champion challenger of Curundu, Panama Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs).

Zepeda will be defending his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title in a 12-round main event that is presented in association with Sampson Boxing and broadcast live worldwide on DAZN from College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington campus.

Doors to College Park Center open at 5:00 p.m. CT, the opening bout begins at 5:05 p.m. CT, and the DAZN broadcast will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

Also participating in the media workout were Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) who will participate in a 10-round featherweight fight against stablemate Victor Morales, Jr. (17-0-1, 8 KOs) who are fighting for the WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title.

This is what the fighters had to say:

WILLIAM “EL CAMARON” ZEPEDA, WBA CONTINENTAL AMERICAS LIGHTWEIGHT TITLEHOLDER:

“I am always preparing, and I was ready for this fight. I was lightly training already, at the ready to get the call. When I did, I was overjoyed, as I was excited to fight in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Champions are made by taking advantage of opportunities. When we defeated Joseph Diaz last year, my team and I trained hard to take advantage of the opportunity and it worked out perfectly for us.”

“Getting the opportunity to headline as the red corner this time around is a blessing, and is the result of years of sacrifice, discipline, and hard work. We won’t let the fans down this Saturday, April 29!”

JAIME “JAIMITO” ARBOLEDA, LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I am very happy and very grateful to Golden Boy for the opportunity as well as my promoter Sampson Boxing. And there really isn’t much more to say except that we are going to give fans a big show this April 29.”

“I come from a boxing family; my father, brothers, uncles and many other loved ones have dedicated their time to the sport, and I continue the family’s legacy in boxing. We are going to show this Saturday that the Arboleda’s still have much to give to this very difficult sport.”

DIEGO DE LA HOYA, FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“We prepared hard for this fight, I’m climbing my way back to the top, and a win against Morales, Jr. helps me go up in the rankings.”

“In all honesty, I feel like while we are the co-main event, this fight will steal the night. Both of us have something to prove in the ring and won’t want to lose. We are fighting for our careers and for the bigger opportunities that await for us on the other side.”

VICTOR MORALES, JR., FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHTER:

“I’m super excited to be here. It’s been a good camp, it’s a good card and I’m excited to be the co-main event. I asked for this fight against Diego De La Hoya. I wanted to challenge myself with the best in the division and this is one step towards our goal to gain some more name recognition.”

“This year I would really like to secure a junior title, and hopefully be able to make the rankings to get a world title shot in the longterm future. I finally feel like I’m getting the exposure I feel like I deserve after 18-years in the sport.”

Zepeda vs. Arboleda is a 12-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Sampson Boxing. The event is sponsored by “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, April 29 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

Tickets are on-sale and are priced at $150, $90, $60, $45 and $30 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at UTATickets.com, AXS.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.