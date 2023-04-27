Deontay Wilder blows minds with ‘boiling water, body bag,’ wisdom

Deontay Wilder is back in training to return to the heavyweight division as his social media channels continue to astound.

Several quotes from Wilder have been met with wonderment as “The Bronze Bomber” enlightens with his wisdom.

World Boxing News reported that responses to Wilder’s continued cryptic posts are mixed at best.

Wilder is still giving everyone a piece of his mind with a potential clash with Tyson Fury, Andy Ruiz Jr., or Anthony Joshua on the horizon [dependent on what you believe].

Deontay Wilder wisdom

“Learn how to stop worrying about what people think or say about you and live out your purpose, or else you’re going to miss out,” said Wilder.

He added: “It only takes a small amount of effort to smile. I dare you to try it out.

“You’ll always be told what you can’t do more often than you can. It’s normal. Don’t listen to that bs. Keep going. You’re doing great.”

Having given Twitter his best, it was Instagram’s turn, leading to questions over whether Wilder is controlling both platforms himself.

I’m about to go to war, so I meditate. Hoping this boiling water washes away my pain and aches,” stated the Alabama slammer.

“As the weeks fall and the months roll by, This nice guy ain’t so nice. The Universe is speaking, so I must obey while God holds my hands and leads the way.

“The saying is: If a life is taken, then one is created, then I might as well reserve a body bag and have a little Deontay on the way.”

Joshua reports

If that reference to death is aimed at his next opponent, that could well be the fallen British contender Joshua. After three poor performances, the ex-two-time world heavyweight ruler attempts to regain a foothold in the division.

Joshua has expressed his interest in facing Wilder, potentially in Saudi Arabia, by the end of the year.

“In December, potentially, a big fight should be cracking with Wilder and me. It has been a long time coming,” Joshua told UK media.

“There are many moving shapes at the minute. So one step at a time. But it has been a long time coming, for sure.”

Joshua vs Wilder is part of outlandish reports that two super-fights will occur on the same night. In addition, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is the other.

However, it’s been hard enough to get any of the four to agree on small details in contracts. Therefore, it would be a miracle of all ages if Middle Eastern businesspeople pulled it off.

Wilder has been out for six months since his last victory. The clock continues to tick.

