Zepeda vs Arboleda card finalized for April 29

The countdown continues towards the title showdown between undefeated knockout artist William “El Camarón” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo, Mexico who will defend his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title against former world champion challenger of Curundu, Panama Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs).

The 12-round main event is presented in association with Sampson Boxing, and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN from College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington campus.

Doors to College Park Center open at 5:00 p.m. CT, the opening bout begins at 5:05 p.m. CT, and the DAZN broadcast will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

In the co-main event, Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) will participate in a 10-round featherweight fight against stablemate Victor Morales, Jr. (17-0-1, 8 KOs). The two will now be fighting for the WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title.

Chicago’s Frederick “General Okunka” Lawson (29-3, 22 KOs) will fight Estevan “Manos De Oro” Villalobos (16-1-1, 12 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington in a 10-round super welterweight bout.

Opening up the DAZN broadcast with eight-rounds of super middleweight action, Reading, Pennsylvania’s David “Dynamite” Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) will face off against Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City.

Also on the card, Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (9-1, 7 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas is scheduled for a six-round heavyweight fight against Jonathon “The Reaper” Rice (2-2, 2 KOs) of Cleburne, Texas.

Caleb Suniga (1-0) of Austin, Texas will participate in a four-round super featherweight fight against Chichigalpa, Nicaragua’s Carlos Arroyo (5-22-1, 4 KOs).

Darius “DFG” Fulghum (3-0, 3 KOs) of Houston will face Julio Bendana (6-6, 3 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a six-round light heavyweight bout.

Opening the fight night, Robert “El Terror de Cayey” Cruz (8-0, 4 KOs) of Killeen, Texas is scheduled for a six-round super middleweight fight against Houston’s Tyrone “Solja Black” Selders (9-15-2, 6 KOs).