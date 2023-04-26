Floyd Mayweather ‘can’t spell’ video resurfaces in viral surge

Floyd Mayweather’s inability to spell is a misconception started by 50 Cent, but one that comes back to haunt the boxer.

It did again this week, as Mayweather was the victim of trolling. The last time the clip went viral was when the former pound-for-pound king plowed on with a European Tour to greet supporters.

He spent time in the UK. and Belgium before returning to the U.S. While undergoing the scheduled tour, Mayweather also learned horrific news about the death of the mother of three of his children.

Josie Harris tragically passed away at 40. Floyd’s long-time girlfriend was found dead in her car. The whole incident hit Mayweather hard.

Despite the pain of the first time around, after the interview was doctored to make him look less intelligent than he is, it’s back in the spotlight.

In a resurgence of the video, Mayweather is again ridiculed by social media detractors. A small minority are hell-bent on making real fans believe he can’t spell.

Floyd Mayweather can’t spell misconception

The rumors were originally stated when a spat with an ex-friend, rapper 50 Cent, got out of hand. Since then, it has kept running and running.

After his lengthy chat with Drink Champs on Revolt T.V. lately, a meddler took part in the discussion and switched the voiceover.

The ‘Money’ Man was heard stating he was ‘the best at what he does’ in combat sports. The host then agreed.

But when spelling out Floyd labeling himself the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), the words were mixed with stating G.A.O.T.

Sadly, many have taken this literally, while others have chosen to take the opportunity to criticize Mayweather.

Mayweather spelled the abbreviation perfectly in the original clip, shown below by Drink Champs.

Trolling

It’s disheartening when one of the best to lace up a pair of gloves can be treated this way over such a delicate matter.

Floyd has all the time in the world for anyone else. He was pictured posing with fans at the recent Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight.

As sporting figures worldwide stopped interacting with their followers, Mayweather didn’t want to disappoint his fans.

Mayweather was an integral part of the Davis victory. He gave instructions from the corner where Davis listened to the five-weight champion more than his trainer, Calvin Ford.

Afterward, they embraced, leading to questions of why they split in the first place.

Follow WBN.: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.