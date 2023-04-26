In sports, the heavyweight boxing category has always dominated the center stage. It tends to give us one of the bloodiest and biggest brawls in boxing history. Heavyweight championship fights are like pitting two lions against each other in a ring. However, no one would want to lose its dominance, so they go all out till one of them gives up. The raw entertainment that comes from heavyweight boxing and its unpredictability attracts a lot of gamblers.

When we talk of the greats in boxing, many heavyweight legends find themselves on that list. Muhammad Ali, regarded as the best fighter ever to compete, fought in the heavyweight division. This category is known for creating worthy boxers, so we have listed the best Heavyweight Champions in the last five years.

Best Heavyweight Champions of The Last Five Years

For newbies of boxing or old ones who want to be updated, we have compiled a list of the most prominent boxers in the last few years. Below are the fighters who have dominated the stage in the previous five years.

Tyson Fury

The Gypsy King, Tyson Fury, remains undefeated in the heavyweight category. He has been the WBC heavyweight champion since 2020 after defeating Deontay Wilder. The undefeated English-born champion has a fight record of 33-0-1.

Fury has kept his undefeated title despite facing up with one former world champion after the other. So now everyone’s sights are set on defeating the gypsy king to end his undefeated spell. Since winning the WBC title in 2020, Tyson Fury has defended the title thrice.

The heavyweight champion retained the title in 2021 in Fury Vs. Wilder III after Deontay Wilder came back trying to win his lost treasure. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned for the American as Fury won by an 11th-round knockout. Fury vs. Wilder III was probably the biggest boxing event in 2021. The fight is already a classic and is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight showdowns ever. It also won the ring magazine fight of the Year for 2021.

2022 saw Fury receive challenges for his WBC title from his fellow countrymen, Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte. In his first title defense of 2022, Fury floored Dillian Whyte with a breathtaking uppercut in the sixth round to retain his title. Everyone thought it to be Fury’s last match, thinking he would hang up his gloves, but this was not the case.

Towards the end of 2022, in a tightly packed Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Tyson Fury successfully defended his WBC title for the second time in the space of 8 months against Derek Chisora.

The gypsy king dominated the fight from start to finish, winning by TKO in the tenth round. Tyson Fury has proven himself to be a worthy champion time after time, and if he would retire as undefeated remains a question. However, there are talks about Tyson facing Oleksandr Usyk sometime in 2023, but the words have hit a dead end.

Oleksandr Usyk

Regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter, Oleksandr Usyk has had a wonderful couple of years. The Ukrainian has won many titles since he started boxing in the cruiserweight division before switching to the heavyweights. Even in the cruiserweight division, Usyk exerted his dominance, being the first boxer to hold all four major titles in the cruiserweight division.

In 2019, Usyk vacated his titles in the cruiserweight division to move to the heavyweights. Since his upgrade Usyk has dominated the heavyweight division, leaving no competition for him except Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles and is constantly battling with Tyson for who is the best Pound For Pound fighter.

However, what most know as Usyk's most significant heavyweight victory was when he snatched the WBA(super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles from Anthony Joshua. The bout, which took place on the 25th of September, 2021, would be the first of two meetings between these champions. Usyk emerged victorious in the 12-round fight, winning unanimously to gain his first heavyweight title.

Anthony Joshua returned a year later to try and win back his titles in the second meeting between them. However, in the 12-round fight that seemed to go the distance, Usyk could defend his title, winning by a split decision. Furthermore, as a heavyweight fighter, Usyk is still unbeaten, which adds to the excitement of the anticipated brawl between him and Tyson Fury.

Andy Ruiz Jr

You might be wondering why Andy’s name is here, but for that victory against Anthony Joshua that shocked the world, he deserves to be among the best champions in the last five years. Andy came into the fight as the underdog, with nearly everyone expecting AJ to cruise through the rounds. The management initially planned for AJ to fight Joshua Miller, but the match did not happen after Miller failed a drug test.

Andy Ruiz became the first Mexican to win a heavyweight title through his Victory. Joshua is known to be a fighter who hardly hits the deck, but against Ruiz, Joshua kept hitting the canvas repeatedly, unable to handle Ruiz’s punches. By the seventh round, it was all over, with Ruiz winning via a technical knockout.

However, Andy Ruiz’s time as a champion lasted only a short time, as Anthony Joshua returned that same year to regain his title. Even though Andy Ruiz’s time as a champion was quick, you can’t ignore the fact that he caused one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Deontay Wilder

The American Heavyweight boxer popularly known as the bronze bomber held the WBC title for five consecutive years. During this time, he successfully defended his title 10 times. He is currently ranked as the third-best active heavyweight by ESPN, only behind Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Deontay has had a very successful career with 43 wins, out of which 42 were by knockout, which attests to the power and strength of the Bronze Bomber. He has suffered only two losses and a draw throughout his pro career and all against one man, Tyson Fury. These two gave us one of the best boxing trilogies the world has seen in a long while.