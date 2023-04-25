Deontay Wilder lined up as shock summer Tyson Fury replacement

Deontay Wilder is in line to battle Tyson Fury for an unprecedented fourth time at Wembley Stadium this summer.

Wilder has emerged as a shock candidate to replace Andy Ruiz Jr. and fight Tyson Fury for a fourth time, World Boxing News can reveal.

If Fury cannot tie down a clash with Ruiz following wife abuse allegations against the Mexican-American, WBN believes Fury will turn to Wilder for a massive battle at the national stadium.

Initial sound-out talks between the two camps have occurred in Saudi Arabia as Fury contemplates his next move.

For months, an undisputed battle between Fury and Usyk for all the belts was on the cards. However, the last few weeks saw the clash implode.

Wilder’s coach Malik Scott eluded to a ‘shock opponent’ when discussing a previously WBC-mandated clash with Ruiz Jr. This means Wilder is the percent tonic if Ruiz gets pulled from negotiations.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder IV

“It’s down to the mystery opponent and Andy Ruiz Jr.,” Scott told Best Sports Boxing Canada earlier this year, which WBN now sees as a fourth fight with Fury.

“Since AJ [Anthony Joshua] has made up his mind and does not want to fight Deontay right now, we’re down to Andy Ruiz and the mystery guy [Fury].

“The mystery fighter is not as guaranteed to happen as the Ruiz fight. If you’re looking at it from the business perspective, it will most likely be the mandatory shot, Ruiz.”

On getting Al Haymon’s preferred choice over the line, Scott added: “It’s looking like Ruiz, but in this game, there’s no telling as Deontay is big-time boxing.

“When you’re big-time boxing, and as sad or as unfortunate it may sound to some people, mandatories don’t mean nothing.

“Fighters have stepped aside to make big, big fights happen.

“This goes on in boxing. It’s what the fans want or what makes business sense for the fighters and their team.

“It’s likely to be Ruiz. But if not, other negotiations are also going on [with Fury].”

Wembley Stadium

The dates for Fury vs Wilder IV have always lined up. July 22 has since emerged as a potential for the battle at Wembley Stadium.

“The only thing I can say at the moment is Ruiz is mandated. But Deontay is big-time boxing,” he added.

“When you have a big-time boxer like Deontay and a mandatory going on at the same time – and there’s another bigger fighter – step a side happens sometimes, you never know.

“Business is willing to be made to make bigger fights happen.”

Now that Ruiz is seemingly out of the running due to a legal battle to clear his name following spousal abuse accusations from Julie Lemus, Wilder is said to be tied with Zhilei Zhang for the spot.

Fight of the Year 2021

However, Wilder wins that fight hands down because the pair enjoyed a Fight of the Year collision in the third meeting at the back end of 2021.

In addition, fans would welcome it and expect a fourth Pay Per View bout at some point.

Wilder had hoped to fight in England for most of his world title-winning career. Anthony Joshua, his first choice, has avoided him for years.

Facing Fury on UK soil would be the pinnacle for the 37-year-old hard-hitting Wilder. He’s looking for the most significant bouts possible before his career ends.

If Wilder gets the fight ahead of him, Ruiz would be seething. But his wife’s serious allegations, which include rape [according to TMZ], may derail his career.

Not only will he be unable to travel for Fury, but most promoters won’t touch him if there’s any truth to what Lemus states.

Al Haymon had wanted to stage Ruiz vs Wilder himself until both sides revealed interest elsewhere.

