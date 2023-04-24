The Tyson Fury records Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis can’t match

Tyson Fury holds accolades in boxing unprecedentedly for the modern era that even Mike Tyson or Lennox Lewis cannot match them.

The current WBC heavyweight champion proudly boasts several benchmarks from his reign as champion. They follow his tremendous saga with Deontay Wilder.

‘The Gypsy King’ completely dominated Wilder from the first bell until the end of the seventh round on February 22, 2020. He added further to his legacy with a superb victory in a Fight of the Year in October 2021.

Fury was in irresistible form in both bouts. He now sits as a future Hall of Famer due to his remarkable exploits in the boxing ring.

Coming back from the brink of suicide to lose 140 pounds in weight, Fury’s comeback story inspires many. Now, the achievements are being racked up.

Fury became the first heavyweight to become a two-time champion and remain undefeated. Nobody has ever won the top division crown – given them up [or been stripped], and then returned to regain without loss.

Muhammad Ali couldn’t manage it after his hiatus between 1967 and 1970. Neither does Vitali Klitsckho’s retirement count, as he’d already lost during his career.

The second thing Tyson has achieved, which no other top-division boxer can claim, is winning every belt on offer in the weight category.

Since the dawn of four world titles, no heavyweight has won the WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA during their 200 pounds plus career.

Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis

In the modern era, and when the WBO and other belts outside the big were founded in the 1980s, heavyweight stars like Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield didn’t recognize those titles.

Therefore, becoming undisputed was seen as a three-title accolade.

Tyson did it in 1987, famously followed by James ‘Buster’ Douglas in 1990. Holyfield took the crown in 1991 before passing it on to Riddick Bowe.

‘Big Daddy’ split the straps by infamously throwing his WBC title in the bin. But this was the last time three championships meant undisputed status.

As Lennox Lewis began taking a firm hold on the division in the mid-1990s, the Briton stayed away from the WBO version.

Winning four belts [including the then-recognized IBO] versus Holyfield in 1999, Lewis immediately relinquished the WBA and eventually dropped the IBF.

Ukrainian powerhouse Wladimir Klitschko was then primed to begin his long reign at the top. But his brother, Vitali, was the WBC ruler – the siblings always kept the titles apart.

That was right up until Fury shocked ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ in 2015. Neither Lewis nor Klitschko would ever win those belts which eluded them.

So, Fury’s win of the WBC’s famous green and gold belt took even more significance when the Morecambe-based puncher won his fifth different title.

Add to that Fury has been the lineal champion for eight years. It’s hard to argue that he’s the best of his era.

Tyson Fury’s heavyweight records

Highest-grossing heavyweight boxing match in Las Vegas history. Versus Wilder II.

Defeated two champions of ten defenses or more in two world title wins without losing.

Beat the number one heavyweight in the division twice.

Only undefeated two-time world heavyweight champion in history.

Only heavyweight to win all five major sanctioning body belts.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.