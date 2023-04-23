David Morrell Jr. moves to 9-0 with eighth knockout

In the co-main event to Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs) delivered a dominant first-round knockout over Olympic Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao (24-2-1, 10 KOs) to retain his title.

“I’m so excited,” said Morrell. “This was a big moment and a big night for me, so a knockout in the first round is incredible.

“I think this is the best moment of my career tonight. It was a big event and I had a good fighter in front of me.”

The 25-year-old Cuban phenom made quick work of the usually durable Falcao, who had never been stopped and hadn’t been knocked down since 2018.

After wobbling him early, Morrell scored his first knockdown with a right hook that forced Falcao to hold onto the ropes, prompting referee Celestino Ruiz to rule the knockdown.

While Falcao was able to rise to his feet, Morrell sensed his moment and delivered an even more powerful right hook that sent Falcao crashing to the mat, with the referee immediately waiving the count 2:22 into the round.

As he did in the pre-fight build up, Morrell continued to call for an intriguing super middleweight clash against unbeaten two-time super middleweight champion David “The Mexican Monster” Benavidez.

The potential showdown between the 26-year-old Benavidez and Morrell would pit two of the division’s top contenders and exciting young action-fighters against each other in a matchup of unbeatens.

“David Benavidez is next,” said Morrell. “Where is he? I want to fight Benavidez. He’s next, 100%. I don’t want any other guys at 168-pounds. Just Benavidez. I respect Benavidez and his team, but inside the ring, I don’t respect anything.”

Prior to the telecast, action streaming live on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing® Facebook page was topped by rising middleweight contender Fiodor Czerkaszyn (22-0, 14 KOs) dominating Elias Espadas (22-6, 15 KOs) on his way to a ninth-round TKO.

Landing big power shots throughout the action, Czerkasyn wore Espadas down and eventually forced referee Mike Ortega to jump in and stop the fight 2:07 into the ninth-round.

The streaming presentation also saw sensational super welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (15-1, 10 KOs) score a vicious fourth-round knockout over Jose Charles (20-4-1, 12 KOs).

After putting Charles on the canvas twice in round three, Mielnicki landed a perfect counter right early in round four that sent Charles crashing to the mat and prompted referee Robert Hoyle to wave off the action 33 seconds into the frame.