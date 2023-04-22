Tyson Fury vs Andy Ruiz Jr in doubt over ‘drug, wife abuse’ claims

Tyson Fury vs Andy Ruiz Jr. may not be taking place just a day after being revealed as the next WBC heavyweight title fight for the summer.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn leaked the notion of Fury vs Ruiz. Reports state the clash was due to happen in London this July.

Andy Ruiz Jr wife’s abuse claims

However, a lawsuit against number two contender Ruiz could swiftly halt proceedings. TMZ states they have all the documents on both sides ahead of a messy split between Ruiz and his wife.

Julia Lemus filed a domestic abuse case in San Diego earlier this month [April 6]. In it, she alleges that former unified world champion Ruiz “sexually, physically, and psychologically abused her” and that he “made her feel like she had to walk on eggshells around him” during their romance.

Ruiz could be stopped from entering the UK as the legal proceedings continue. Fury is already in training for a fight and could be forced to look elsewhere, potentially to Joe Joyce’s conqueror Zhilei Zhang, World Boxing News understands.

Lemus has opened a can of worms, which Ruiz is adamant is the other way around.

The 26-year-old dated Ruiz from 2015 through 2022. She says Ruiz physically and emotionally abused their two children alongside herself.

In an Instagram post, she accused Ruiz of cheating. Lemus threw all his belongings – including a diamond-encrusted necklace – in the trash.

Ruiz “abused drugs and alcohol”

She also claims Ruiz has alcohol and drug problems, leaving her “fearing for her life and safety and the lives and safety of my children.”

TMZ released some details of the suit Lemus filed against Ruiz. It states: “He began grabbing me by my upper arms and physically yanking me to move me wherever he wanted me to go.”

Images of abuse were also obtained by TMZ, which seem to be damning on both sides. However, Ruiz received a restraining order to stay away from Lemus by at least one hundred yards. Lemus was also granted custody of the children until a hearing took place.

On the record, Ruiz “categorically denies that he ever has abused Julia Lemus or his children.” He adds that Lemus was abusive to him during the relationship and once caused physical harm.

The boxer also says he’s owed $250,000 in jewelry stolen from him, which could be the necklace in question pictured on Lemus’ social media being thrown in the trash.

When dumping Ruiz’s possessions, Lemus said: “Recently, a story about my personal life has been circulating in various Spanish-language media outlets. It was handled in a wrong and disrespectful manner.

“In this regard, and to keep my public and the media duly informed, I clarify that at the time, I decided to open my heart again. My previous relationship [with Andy] had already ended.

“I want to live calmly in this new stage of my life that began recently. All human beings deserve a new opportunity to find happiness.

“That is exactly what I am doing right now, and I thank God for that.”

Tyson Fury fight

Fury vs Ruiz was a good fight that lasted all 48 hours of the notion. UK fans can probably start looking forward to Fury vs Zhang.

