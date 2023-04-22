Nope, there wasn’t ‘mayhem’ at Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia weigh-in had a little needle to it, as expected for a Pay Per View push as high as this one.

However, the actual notion of ‘mayhem’ was a vast overstatement by the hosts at Premier Boxing Champions.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia trash talk

They have to promote the fight, but a slight push and trash-talking to each other didn’t represent what took place.

Davis and Garcia went face-to-face and insult-to-insult to try and sell their 136-pound catchweight bout on Saturday.

It’s brimming nicely. But it has to be said that interest in the fight is considerably lower than expected.

That hasn’t stopped the attempts to secure a few more sales at the $84.99 price tag. And why wouldn’t they?

Davis vs Garcia weigh-in results:

Lightweight Bout (136-Pounds) – 12 Rounds

Gervonta Davis – 135.1 lbs.

Ryan Garcia – 135.5 lbs.

Referee: Thomas Taylor; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Dave Moretti (Nev.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

WBA Super Middleweight Title – 12 Rounds

David Morrell Jr. – 167.8 lbs.

Yamaguchi Falcao – 166.4 lbs.

Referee: Celestino Ruiz; Judges: Max DeLuca (N.Y.), Patricia Morse Jarman (Nev.), David Sutherland (Okla.)

Super Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Gabriel Rosado – 167.3 lbs.

Bektemir Melikuziev – 167.3 lbs.

Referee: Tony Weeks; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Chris Migliore (Nev.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Elijah Garcia – 159.2 lbs.

Kevin Salgado – 159.3 lbs.

Referee: Robert Hoyle; Judges: Max DeLuca (N.Y.), Patricia Morse Jarman (Nev.), David Sutherland (Okla.)

SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN

Stream Live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

on the SHOWTIME SPORTS® YouTube Channel and the

SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page

Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Fiodor Czerkaszyn – 159.1 lbs.

Elías Espadas – 158.9 lbs.

Super Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Vito Mielnicki Jr. – 153.1 lbs.

José Charles – 153.6 lbs.

Discussion

“Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have taken the boxing world by storm, attracting legions of fans with their thrilling performances and rapidly becoming ‘can’t miss’ attractions,” said Stephen Espinoza.

“On April 22, the two biggest young stars of boxing – both in the prime of their careers – will face each other in the most highly anticipated fight of the year.

“When the bell rings to start the first round, it will be a ‘where were you’ type moment that boxing fans will discuss for years to come.”

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, states: “Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is a true fight that will transcend the sport.

“Gervonta Davis has proven his star power from coast-to-coast and will now step into a mega-fight with the chance to stake his claim as the future of the sport.

“This is one of boxing’s biggest events of the last several years.”

“This fight is boxing the way it should be – two superstars at the peak of their powers squaring off in the ring to see who is truly the best of the best,” said Oscar De La Hoya.

“Both Ryan and ‘Tank’ are at the top of the world regarding speed, power, and skill.

“This will come down to who wants it more. For that reason, I strongly believe Ryan will come out on top.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.